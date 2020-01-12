Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day three highlights & day four live

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The day one again starts on the slopes with the men’s giant slalom gold on offer, before two more figure skating finals in the women’s single free skating and the ice dance.

The St. Moritz Speed Skating Oval will then play host to the men’s and women’s 1500m finals, while there are two more golds up for grabs in Villars for the ski mountaineering sprint races, with competitors combining cross-country skiing and mountaineering skills over a short course, with a series of knockout races before the finals.