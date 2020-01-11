Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day two highlights & day three live

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Today’s action kicks off with the women’s giant slalom, with each competitor getting two runs as they look to race their way to a medal.

There are also golds available in the biathlon mixed relay and the first medals will be awarded on the ice, with the pair’s and men’s individual figure skating finals and the men’s and women’s 500m speed skating events.

In addition there will be more training work on the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton runs as well as further group stage action from the ice hockey and curling.