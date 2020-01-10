Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day one highlights & day two live

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Two more medals are available in today’s alpine skiing programme, with the men’s and women’s combined slalom competitions taking place this morning.

There will also be medals on offer in the men’s and women’s individual biathlon, with competitors navigating a 10km (for women) or 12.5km (for men) ski course whilst also making use of their rifle-shooting skills. Shawna Pendry is expected to compete for Great Britain.

In addition the bobsleigh, skeleton and luge training runs get underway, while there is further action from the figure skating, curling and ice hockey.