Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day one highlights & day two live

Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What’s coming up on day two?
Two more medals are available in today’s alpine skiing programme, with the men’s and women’s combined slalom competitions taking place this morning.
There will also be medals on offer in the men’s and women’s individual biathlon, with competitors navigating a 10km (for women) or 12.5km (for men) ski course whilst also making use of their rifle-shooting skills. Shawna Pendry is expected to compete for Great Britain.
In addition the bobsleigh, skeleton and luge training runs get underway, while there is further action from the figure skating, curling and ice hockey.
Future GB stars set for Winter Youth Olympics
The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad will begin their quest for medals in Lausanne.
The 28-strong team will be competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across 13 days of competition in what is the third edition of the Games.
Find out more about GB's rising winter sports stars here.
BBC coverage
All times GMT and subject to change
Saturday 11 January
08:00-09:00 - Day one highlights
09:00-18:35 - Day two live coverage
NB: BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Quiz: Which sport is right for you?
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Have the Winter Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?
You can find out how to get involved in a whole host of different winter sports using Get Inspired’s handy activity guides.
Struggling to work out which sport is for you?
Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too. Take this quiz to find out what sport might be right for you.