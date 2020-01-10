2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games sign

Watch: Winter Youth Olympics - day one highlights & day two live

BBC coverage guide; Who are the future Team GB stars?

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What’s coming up on day two?

    A downhill skiier at the Winter Youth Olympic Games
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Two more medals are available in today’s alpine skiing programme, with the men’s and women’s combined slalom competitions taking place this morning.

    There will also be medals on offer in the men’s and women’s individual biathlon, with competitors navigating a 10km (for women) or 12.5km (for men) ski course whilst also making use of their rifle-shooting skills. Shawna Pendry is expected to compete for Great Britain.

    In addition the bobsleigh, skeleton and luge training runs get underway, while there is further action from the figure skating, curling and ice hockey.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Future GB stars set for Winter Youth Olympics

    GB YWOG squad
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Some of GB's athletes who will compete in Lausanne

    The largest-ever British Winter Youth Olympic squad will begin their quest for medals in Lausanne.

    The 28-strong team will be competing in 11 of the 16 sporting disciplines across 13 days of competition in what is the third edition of the Games.

    Find out more about GB's rising winter sports stars here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. BBC coverage

    All times GMT and subject to change

    Saturday 11 January

    08:00-09:00 - Day one highlights

    09:00-18:35 - Day two live coverage

    NB: BBC Sport coverage is available to watch via the website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Quiz: Which sport is right for you?

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: How a car boot sale launched skiing star's career

    Have the Winter Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?

    You can find out how to get involved in a whole host of different winter sports using Get Inspired’s handy activity guides.

    Struggling to work out which sport is for you?

    Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too. Take this quiz to find out what sport might be right for you.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top