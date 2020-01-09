Synchronised figure skating

Watch: Britannia Cup Figure Skating - day one

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the Britannia Cup?

    Synchronised figure skating
    Copyright: British Figure Skating

    The inaugural Britannia Cup takes place in Nottingham between Saturday and Monday, 11-13 January.

    Competition will form part of the qualification process to determine who will skate for Great Britain at the junior and senior world synchronised skating championships.

    The event also incorporates the British Synchronised Figure Skating Championships.

    Synchronised skating is the fastest growing figure skating discipline and involves teams of 12-16 skaters performing intricate routines in formation.

  2. Who is competing?

    Synchronised skating
    Copyright: British Figure Skating

    Synchronised skating teams are spread throughout Great Britain.

    Those taking part are from as far afield as the Isle of Wight, Gosport, West Wales, Basingstoke, Bracknell, Slough, Lee Valley, Sheffield, Deeside, Bradford, Solihull, Hull, Altrincham, Deeside, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Inverness, Stirling, Dumfries and Ayr.

  3. BBC coverage

    All times GMT and subject to change

    Live coverage of the Britannia Cup will be available to watch across BBC iPlayer, the Red Button, BBC Sport website.

    Saturday, 11 January

    15:00-21:30 - Day one, iPlayer and online (17:30-21:30, BBC Red Button)

    Sunday, 12 January

    15:00-21:30 - Day two, iPlayer and online (15:30-19:00, BBC Red Button)

    Monday 13 January

    10:30-13:00 - Day three, BBC Red Button, iPlayer and online

  4. How to get into figure skating

    Get Inspired

    Synchronised figure skating
    Copyright: British Figure Skating

    Skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice.

    However, it's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line before you attempt jumps and turns!

    If you're a beginner you can check out the National Ice Skating Association which has all the information on getting started in figure skating and you can also read our guide on how to get involved.

