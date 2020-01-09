Watch: Britannia Cup Figure Skating - day one

British Figure Skating Copyright: British Figure Skating

The inaugural Britannia Cup takes place in Nottingham between Saturday and Monday, 11-13 January.

Competition will form part of the qualification process to determine who will skate for Great Britain at the junior and senior world synchronised skating championships.

The event also incorporates the British Synchronised Figure Skating Championships.

Synchronised skating is the fastest growing figure skating discipline and involves teams of 12-16 skaters performing intricate routines in formation.