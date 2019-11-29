Watch: British Figure Skating Championships - Day four

In the men's event, Sheffield native Peter Hallam returns to action. He’ll be hoping to go one better than his silver in last year’s competition, but he’ll be heading to the rink in great form after winning gold in the Tayside Trophy back in August
2018 champion Graham Newberry will prove a tough test to beat, as the youngster looks to defend his gold medal.
In the women's event Natasha McKay has won gold the past three years in a row and the Dundee native will be looking to keep her record in tact as she faces competition from fellow Scot nine-time runner up Karly Robertson
Zoe Jones and Chris Boyadji are favourites for the Pairs title, having won it for the past four years.
The favourites in the ice dancing are Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, who competed for GB at this year's European Championships and World Championships coming in 06th and 13th respectively.
How can I watch the British Figure Skating Championship 2019?
All times are GMT unless stated otherwise
Live coverage of the tournament will be available to watch across the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
Sunday 1st December: 12:15-18:30
What is it?
British Figure Skating Championships 2019
The British Figure Skating Championships 2019 are being held in Sheffield from 28 November - 1 December.
The skaters are competing for four medal events at IceSheffield: the men's, the women's, the pairs and the ice dancing.
Short and Free Programmes
The 'short' programme is more technical and requires competitors to perform certain selected moves in order to build their score.
In contrast, the 'free' programme, gives competitors more flexibility to showcase their strengths with a longer routine.
Both routines are scored and combined to give competitors an overall result.
Pairs and Ice Dancing
Ice dancing is often referred to as "ballroom dancing on ice" as couples can skate to contemporary music with a beat and lyrics.
Ice dancers must stay no further than two arms' lengths apart, and perform complicated moves such as twizzles, which involve the skaters spinning in complete synchronicity.
Marks are deducted for falls, interruptions, poor timing with the music (or each other), and clothing violations.
Pairs, however, are choreographed to classical music and judged on the skaters' ability to perform lifts (above the male skater's head), side-by-side jumps and throws.
How to get into ice skating
Skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice.
However it's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line before you attempt jumps and turns!
If you're a beginner you can check out the National Ice Skating Association which has all the information on getting started in speed skating or in figure skating and you can also read our guide on how to get involved.
