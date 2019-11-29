Watch: British Figure Skating Championships - Day four

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

In the men's event, Sheffield native Peter Hallam returns to action. He’ll be hoping to go one better than his silver in last year’s competition, but he’ll be heading to the rink in great form after winning gold in the Tayside Trophy back in August

2018 champion Graham Newberry will prove a tough test to beat, as the youngster looks to defend his gold medal.

In the women's event Natasha McKay has won gold the past three years in a row and the Dundee native will be looking to keep her record in tact as she faces competition from fellow Scot nine-time runner up Karly Robertson

Zoe Jones and Chris Boyadji are favourites for the Pairs title, having won it for the past four years.

The favourites in the ice dancing are Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, who competed for GB at this year's European Championships and World Championships coming in 06th and 13th respectively.