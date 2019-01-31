Watch: Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships - Snowboard Cross finals

Video content Video caption: Why Bankes considered quitting snowboarding Why Bankes considered quitting snowboarding

Charlotte Bankes is a two-time Olympian and one of the world's leading snowboarders but last year - aged just 22 and in "constant pain" - she came close to quitting.

The British-born rider, who moved to France with her parents at the age of four, began competing internationally for her adopted nation at 15 in 2010.

However, a crash the following year left her with a fractured pelvis and despite reaching two Olympics and claiming multiple World Cup honours, Bankes has been unable to train to full intensity since that day.

Although the French Ski Federation funded surgery and therapy she was frustrated by their inability to find a cure and after a "disappointing" seventh place finish at the 2018 Winter Olympics she decided a change was needed.

"There was no way I could actually continue with the French," she told BBC Sport. "It was either switch, or stop snowboarding."

Although the French team were understandably reluctant to let one of their leading athletes leave they eventually accepted Bankes' decision to represent GB.

After a summer of intense rehabilitation in London the snowboarder feels "strong" and "almost pain free" ahead of her major event debut for Great Britain at the World Championships in Park City, USA, which start on 1 February.