Watch: Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships - Snowboard Cross finals

Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships - Snowboard Cross finals
Snowboard Cross Final
Summary
- GB's Charlotte Bankes will be involved should she qualify
- Olympic champions Michelle Moioli & Pierre Vaultier also go for gold
- Snowboarders race around a course with narrow corners & jumps
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What are the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships?
The Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships take place in the resorts of Park City, Deer Valley and Solitude Mountain in Utah, United States from 1-10 February.
Over 1,300 athletes from 36 nations will compete in 25 World Championship medal events.
Athletes will compete in both skiing and snowboarding events ranging from the Parallel Giant Slalom to the Snowboard halfpipe finals.
GB interest
The squad includes two reigning World Championship medalists, a reigning Junior World Champion, four World Cup winners, two X-Games medalists, an Olympic medalist, six Olympians and four sets of siblings.
Great Britain will be represented by 2018 Winter Olympics bronze medalist Izzy Atkin in Utah, along with Charlotte Bankes, Katie Summerhayes, Rowan Cheshire and James Woods.
Snowboarding Big Air Winter Olympics bronze medallist Billy Morgan will not be competing.
Who is in the GB squad?
Snowboard Cross - Charlotte Bankes
Ski Big Air - Chris McCormick, James Woods; Izzy Atkin
Ski Cross - Ollie Davies; Emma Peters, Emily Sarsfield
Snowboard Big Air - Rowan Coultas, Matt McCormick
Ski Slopestyle - Chris McCormick, James Woods; Izzy Atkin
Dual Moguls & Moguls - Thomas Gerken Schofield, Will Feneley, Max Willis, Wil Willis; Makayla Gerken Schofield
Ski Halfpipe - Sam Ward; Zoe Atkin
Snowboard Slopestyle - Rowan Coultas, Matt McCormick, Jamie Nicholls
Charlotte Bankes almost quit snowboarding before GB switch
Charlotte Bankes is a two-time Olympian and one of the world's leading snowboarders but last year - aged just 22 and in "constant pain" - she came close to quitting.
The British-born rider, who moved to France with her parents at the age of four, began competing internationally for her adopted nation at 15 in 2010.
However, a crash the following year left her with a fractured pelvis and despite reaching two Olympics and claiming multiple World Cup honours, Bankes has been unable to train to full intensity since that day.
Although the French Ski Federation funded surgery and therapy she was frustrated by their inability to find a cure and after a "disappointing" seventh place finish at the 2018 Winter Olympics she decided a change was needed.
"There was no way I could actually continue with the French," she told BBC Sport. "It was either switch, or stop snowboarding."
Although the French team were understandably reluctant to let one of their leading athletes leave they eventually accepted Bankes' decision to represent GB.
After a summer of intense rehabilitation in London the snowboarder feels "strong" and "almost pain free" ahead of her major event debut for Great Britain at the World Championships in Park City, USA, which start on 1 February.
BBC TV coverage
All times are GMT and subject to late changes.
How can I watch live coverage of the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships, plus the Alpine Ski World Championships?
Watch across BBC TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
On Friday, 1 February
At 17:50-19:55, Snowboard cross final, BBC Red Button
On Saturday, 2 February
At 19:50-22:15, Ski cross final, BBC Red Button
On Sunday, 3 February
At 01:50-04:00, Freestyle Ski Big Air final, BBC Red Button
At 17:50-19:35, Team Snowboard cross final, BBC Red Button
On Monday, 4 February
At 19:50-21:40, Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom final, BBC Red Button
On Tuesday, 5 February
At 19:50-21:40, Snowboard Parallel Slalom final, BBC Red Button
On Wednesday, 6 February
At 01:50-04:00, Snowboard Big Air final, BBC Red Button
At 17:50-20:40, Freeskiing Slopestyle final, BBC Red Button
On Thursday, 7 February
At 01:50-03:45, Freestyle Aerials final, BBC Red Button
On Friday, 8 February
At 01:50-03:50 - Freestyle Team Aerials final, BBC Red Button
At 17:50-20:10, Snowboard Halfpipe final, BBC Red Button
On Saturday, 9 February
At 01:50-04:00, Freestyle Moguls final, BBC Red Button
At 17:50-20:25, Freeskiing Halfpipe final, Connected TV and online (repeated 21:00-23:00, BBC Red Button)
On Sunday, 10 February
At 01:50-03:45, Freestyle Dual Moguls final, BBC Red Button
At 17:50-20:40, Snowboard Slopestyle final, BBC Red Button
You can also keep up to date with what's happening in the world of snow sport by watching Ski Sunday on BBC Two.
