Catch-up: British Figure Skating Championships

  1. Music to skate to

    When music was first introduced into figure skating – in the 1932 Winter Olympics – it was played live in the stadium by a live orchestra. Only after the 2014 Winters in Sochi was it deemed allowable to dance to music with lyrics.

    Here’s just a few icedrome favourites:

    George Gershwin: The music of the Brooklyn-born composer has had several medal successes over the years thanks to numbers like "Rhapsody In Blue" and "American In Paris".

    Tchaikovsky: "The Nutcracker" and and "Swan Lake" have both received a lot of ice time over the years - a favourite with Russian dancers of course.

    Bizet: "Carmen" was, famously the choice of both East Germany’s Katerina Witt and USA’s Debi Thomas in their East-West head-to-head in the 1988 Olympics. Katerina’s Carmen proved the gold standard, Debi got bronze.

    Scott Joplin: His ragtime piano music is almost guaranteed to get an audience clapping – and there are plenty of his tunes to choose from too.

    Ravel: "Bolero" is perhaps the most memorable for British fans – the accompaniment to Torvill and Dean’s unique routine in Sarajevo in 2004 that released a torrent of perfect 6.0 scores from the judges.

    Christopher Dean (left) and Jayne Torvill
    Copyright: Getty Images/Allsport
    Image caption: Perfection: Torvill and Dean on their way to gold in Sarajevo
  2. Who is competing?

    In the men's event, local favourite Peter Hallam has been runner-up for the past three years and will be looking to go one better in the absence of reigning champion Phillip Harris.

    Hallam will face a tough challenge from Graham Newberry, who became British champion two years ago as an 18-year-old.

    The women's event has been won by Natasha McKay for the past two years, but 2015 winner Karly Robertson, who has also been runner-up eight times, will be looking to secure her second title.

    Zoe Jones and Chris Boyadji are favourites for the Pairs title, having won it for the past three years.

    The favourites in the ice dancing are Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, who competed for GB at this year's World Championships in Milan.

    Lilah Jo and Lewis Gibson
    Copyright: British Ice Skating
  3. BBC coverage

    All times are GMT unless stated

    Saturday 1 December

    12:00-18:00, Finals - Part 2, BBC Connected TV and online

  4. What is it?

    British Figure Skating Championships 2018

    The British Figure Skating Championships 2018 are being held in Sheffield from 26 November - 1 December. Skaters compete for medals in four disciplines: men's singles, ladies' singles, pair skating and ice dancing.

    Senior, junior and novice levels of competition will take place at IceSheffield.

    Figure skators
    Copyright: British Ice Skating
  5. Get Inspired: How to get into ice skating

    If you're a beginner you can check out the National Ice Skating Association which has all the information on getting started in speed skating or in figure skating.

    • There's an emphasis on quick foot movement and supple knees, so you'll also improve your flexibility.
    • The focus on lower-body movement will help build leg muscles.
    • Concentration is key, so ice skating can be mentally stimulating.
    Natasha McKay
    Copyright: British Ice Skating
