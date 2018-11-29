Catch-up: British Figure Skating Championships

When music was first introduced into figure skating – in the 1932 Winter Olympics – it was played live in the stadium by a live orchestra. Only after the 2014 Winters in Sochi was it deemed allowable to dance to music with lyrics.

Here’s just a few icedrome favourites:

George Gershwin: The music of the Brooklyn-born composer has had several medal successes over the years thanks to numbers like "Rhapsody In Blue" and "American In Paris".

Tchaikovsky: "The Nutcracker" and and "Swan Lake" have both received a lot of ice time over the years - a favourite with Russian dancers of course.

Bizet: "Carmen" was, famously the choice of both East Germany’s Katerina Witt and USA’s Debi Thomas in their East-West head-to-head in the 1988 Olympics. Katerina’s Carmen proved the gold standard, Debi got bronze.

Scott Joplin: His ragtime piano music is almost guaranteed to get an audience clapping – and there are plenty of his tunes to choose from too.

Ravel: "Bolero" is perhaps the most memorable for British fans – the accompaniment to Torvill and Dean’s unique routine in Sarajevo in 2004 that released a torrent of perfect 6.0 scores from the judges.