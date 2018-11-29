Catch-up: British Figure Skating Championships

When music was first introduced into figure skating – in the
1932 Winter Olympics – it was played live in the stadium by a live orchestra. Only
after the 2014 Winters in Sochi was it deemed allowable to dance to music with
lyrics.
Here’s just a few icedrome favourites:
George Gershwin: The music of the Brooklyn-born composer has had several medal successes over the years thanks to numbers like "Rhapsody
In Blue" and "American In Paris".
Tchaikovsky: "The
Nutcracker" and and "Swan Lake" have both received a lot of ice time over the
years - a favourite with Russian dancers of course.
Bizet: "Carmen" was, famously
the choice of both East Germany’s Katerina Witt and USA’s Debi Thomas in their
East-West head-to-head in the 1988 Olympics. Katerina’s Carmen proved the gold
standard, Debi got bronze.
Scott Joplin: His
ragtime piano music is almost guaranteed to get an audience clapping – and there are plenty of his tunes to choose from too.
Ravel: "Bolero" is perhaps
the most memorable for British fans – the accompaniment to Torvill and Dean’s unique routine in Sarajevo in 2004 that released a torrent of perfect 6.0 scores from
the judges.
Who is competing?
In the men's event, local favourite Peter Hallam has been runner-up for the past three years and will be looking to go one better in the absence of reigning champion Phillip Harris.
Hallam will face a tough challenge from Graham Newberry, who became British champion two years ago as an 18-year-old.
The women's event has been won by Natasha McKay for the past two years, but 2015 winner Karly Robertson, who has also been runner-up eight times, will be looking to secure her second title.
Zoe Jones and Chris Boyadji are favourites for the Pairs title, having won it for the past three years.
The favourites in the ice dancing are Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, who competed for GB at this year's World Championships in Milan.
BBC coverage
All times are GMT unless stated
Saturday 1 December
12:00-18:00, Finals - Part 2, BBC Connected TV and online
What is it?
British Figure Skating Championships 2018
The British Figure Skating Championships 2018 are being held in Sheffield from 26 November - 1 December. Skaters compete for medals in four disciplines: men's singles, ladies' singles, pair skating and ice dancing.
Senior, junior and novice levels of competition will take place at IceSheffield.
Get Inspired: How to get into ice skating
If you're a beginner you can check out the National Ice Skating Association which has all the information on getting started in speed skating or in figure skating.
There's an emphasis on quick foot movement and supple knees, so you'll also improve your flexibility.
The focus on lower-body movement will help build leg muscles.
Concentration is key, so ice skating can be mentally stimulating.
