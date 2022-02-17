Russian Kamila Valieva during free programme
Live

Watch: Winter Olympics - Russian Valieva in figure skating final

preview
2,869
viewing this page

Watch GB v USA in the men's curling semi-final

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Matthew Henry

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Figure skating - women's free skate

    Sonia Oxley

    BBC Sport in Beijing

    Alexandra Trusova means business - three quads down, two to go. She is putting everything into lifting herself up from fourth.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Higuchi leads for Japan

    Figure skating women's free skate programme

    In that figure skating final Japan's Wakaba Higuchi has put herself top of the standings, gliding around the rink to a Lion King medley.

    ROC's Alexandra Trusova is up next. She is planning the hardest routine of all in a bid to get into the top three.

    Higuchi
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Make your choice now...

    Curling
    Copyright: Getty Images

    We're heading into the most intriguing hour or so of the 2022 Winters so far, and you've got a choice to make.

    GB men's bid to upset Mr T and Team USA in the curling competition will reach its climax soon. That will continue on BBC One or at the top of this page.

    If you hit the Red Button (or click on it via this page), we'll be showing Russian skater Kamila Valieva, who is favourite to win the women's figure skating free skating event. If she did place in the top three, medals will be held back because of her failed drugs test pre-Beijing.

    More on that story here.

    Over to you!

    Valieva
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Get Involved

    #bbcolympics

    Roberto: America going for the shock & awe style of play in the curling.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Loud in the stands

    Men's semi-final: USA 4-5 Great Britain (after five ends)

    Thomas Duncan

    BBC Scotland in Beijing

    Bobby Lammie does an unbelievable job on the sweep. His power is such an asset to a skip to be able to guide the stone.

    A big cheer goes up from the British contingent. We've had another chorus from the Swedes too. Absorbing stuff.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Excellent'

    Men's curling - USA 4-5 Great Britain

    Steve Cram

    Curling commentator on BBC TV

    Bruce Mouat
    Copyright: Getty

    Excellent from Bruce Mouat and exactly what was needed.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Great Britain move back ahead

    Semi-final: USA 4-5 Great Britain (after five ends)

    Great Britains
    Copyright: Getty

    Understated precision trumps flashy flamboyance in the fifth end as Britain's Bruce Mouat nudges John Shuster's stone out of the house and scored two for Great Britain as we head into the interval.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Shuster skipping US in style

    Semi-final: USA 4-3 Great Britain (after four ends)

    John Shuster definitely seems more a pool guy than a snooker player.

    He is not shy of playing with power and ambition. An all-or-nothing, death-or-glory curler.

    And for the moment, it is working for him.

    Bruce Mouat with the final stone in the fifth end....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'US not afraid to get in there'

    Men's curling - USA 4-3 Great Britain

    Steve Cram

    Curling commentator on BBC TV

    Interesting the different strategies - US not afraid to get in there, move the stones around and rely on their skip to rescue them if needs be.

    It's fascinating to listen and watch.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. GB well set in fifth end

    Semi-final: USA 4-3 Great Britain (after four ends)

    Curling
    Copyright: BBC

    Two countries divided by a common language. And about seven notches on the volume knob.

    John Shuster directs the sweeping operation with a serious of earnest hollers and bellows. Sample slogan: "Dig in there buddy!"

    Bruce Mouat is altogether more reserved.

    "It's really got to go," he calmly pleads to Hammy McMillan and Bobby Lammie on brushing duty.

    Great Britain with the hammer and upper hand in this fifth end so far.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Figure skating - women's free skate

    Sonia Oxley

    BBC Sport in Beijing

    Kamila Valieva has been practising her quads in the warm-up, and they are looking pretty solid so there are no obvious signs of nerves. Not even wavering at the noise of all the camera shutters.

    She will be the last of this final group of five to perform.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Figure skating - Women's free skate

    Robin Cousins

    Olympic gold medallist figure skater on BBC TV

    For any athlete who represents their country , who dreams of the Olympics - the moment was being on the podium and to be able to watch my family have that moment with me

    To not have that moment in front of your team-mates is heartbreaking.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Figure skating - women’s free skate

    Sonia Oxley

    BBC Sport in Beijing

    The final group is warming up on the ice, including Kamila Valieva…

    Valieva
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Kamila Valieva has been introduced to the arena, she’s very popular with some sections of the crowd.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Swedes take the lead

    They're into the fifth end in the other semi-final, which sees Sweden 3-1 up against Canada. Winners gets at least a silver; loser has another match to try and win bronze.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Get Involved

    #bbcolympics

    Kevan Sangster: Loving the men’s Curling SF with Team GB v US . Return of the Limey Stone Cowboys?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Limelight-loving USA

    Semi-final: USA 4-3 Great Britain (fifth end)

    Thomas Duncan

    BBC Scotland in Beijing

    The US are not as consistent as GB, but they do love a big occasion.

    John Shuster goes for tough shots, and he seems to pull it out of the bag when they make it to the knockouts.

    Bruce Mouat and co will be hoping he starts to fluff his lines soon.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Final skaters coming up

    Figure skating women's free skating programme

    Kamila Valieva
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The penultimate group in the women's free skate programme have just finished.

    We'll now have a short break before we see the final six, which includes Kamila Valieva, her Russian team-mates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova and the other contenders.

    Alysa Liu of USA leads on 208.95 after 19 of 25 skaters.

    Many are outraged that Valieva is competing given her failed test. Will she end on top of the standings? What will the reaction be if she does?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. 'He finds the shots that matter'

    Men's curling - USA 4-3 Great Britain

    Steve Cram

    Curling commentator on BBC TV

    John Shuster
    Copyright: Getty Images

    That is exactly what everyone says about John Shuster - he finds the shots that matter.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. USA regain lead

    Semi-final: USA 4-3 Great Britain (after four ends)

    John Shuster attempting a salvage operation with Great Britain lying one...

    What has he got?

    He got a 24-carat winner.

    Perfectly weighted, precisely plotted and, from Great Britain lying one and looking set to steal, the United States takes two points from the end.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. BBC Two coverage

    Channel change!

    BBC Two

    Curling will continue on BBC Two - grab that remote and don't miss a thing!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 15
Navigate to the last page
Back to top