Watch: Winter Olympics - Russian Valieva in figure skating final

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

We're heading into the most intriguing hour or so of the 2022 Winters so far, and you've got a choice to make.

GB men's bid to upset Mr T and Team USA in the curling competition will reach its climax soon. That will continue on BBC One or at the top of this page.

If you hit the Red Button (or click on it via this page), we'll be showing Russian skater Kamila Valieva, who is favourite to win the women's figure skating free skating event. If she did place in the top three, medals will be held back because of her failed drugs test pre-Beijing.

More on that story here.

Over to you!