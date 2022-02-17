Watch: Winter Olympics - Russian Valieva in figure skating final

Alexandra Trusova means business - three quads down, two to go. She is putting everything into lifting herself up from fourth.
Higuchi leads for Japan
Figure skating women's free skate programme
In that figure skating final Japan's Wakaba Higuchi has put herself top of the standings, gliding around the rink to a Lion King medley.
ROC's Alexandra Trusova is up next. She is planning the hardest routine of all in a bid to get into the top three.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Make your choice now...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
We're heading into the most intriguing hour or so of the 2022 Winters so far, and you've got a choice to make.
GB men's bid to upset Mr T and Team USA in the curling competition will reach its climax soon. That will continue on BBC One or at the top of this page.
If you hit the Red Button (or click on it via this page), we'll be showing Russian skater Kamila Valieva, who is favourite to win the women's figure skating free skating event. If she did place in the top three, medals will be held back because of her failed drugs test pre-Beijing.
Live Reporting
Matthew Henry
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images GettyCopyright: Getty GettyCopyright: Getty BBCCopyright: BBC BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Figure skating - women's free skate
Sonia Oxley
BBC Sport in Beijing
Alexandra Trusova means business - three quads down, two to go. She is putting everything into lifting herself up from fourth.
Higuchi leads for Japan
Figure skating women's free skate programme
In that figure skating final Japan's Wakaba Higuchi has put herself top of the standings, gliding around the rink to a Lion King medley.
ROC's Alexandra Trusova is up next. She is planning the hardest routine of all in a bid to get into the top three.
Make your choice now...
We're heading into the most intriguing hour or so of the 2022 Winters so far, and you've got a choice to make.
GB men's bid to upset Mr T and Team USA in the curling competition will reach its climax soon. That will continue on BBC One or at the top of this page.
If you hit the Red Button (or click on it via this page), we'll be showing Russian skater Kamila Valieva, who is favourite to win the women's figure skating free skating event. If she did place in the top three, medals will be held back because of her failed drugs test pre-Beijing.
More on that story here.
Over to you!
Get Involved
#bbcolympics
Roberto: America going for the shock & awe style of play in the curling.
Loud in the stands
Men's semi-final: USA 4-5 Great Britain (after five ends)
Thomas Duncan
BBC Scotland in Beijing
Bobby Lammie does an unbelievable job on the sweep. His power is such an asset to a skip to be able to guide the stone.
A big cheer goes up from the British contingent. We've had another chorus from the Swedes too. Absorbing stuff.
'Excellent'
Men's curling - USA 4-5 Great Britain
Steve Cram
Curling commentator on BBC TV
Excellent from Bruce Mouat and exactly what was needed.
Great Britain move back ahead
Semi-final: USA 4-5 Great Britain (after five ends)
Understated precision trumps flashy flamboyance in the fifth end as Britain's Bruce Mouat nudges John Shuster's stone out of the house and scored two for Great Britain as we head into the interval.
Shuster skipping US in style
Semi-final: USA 4-3 Great Britain (after four ends)
John Shuster definitely seems more a pool guy than a snooker player.
He is not shy of playing with power and ambition. An all-or-nothing, death-or-glory curler.
And for the moment, it is working for him.
Bruce Mouat with the final stone in the fifth end....
'US not afraid to get in there'
Men's curling - USA 4-3 Great Britain
Steve Cram
Curling commentator on BBC TV
Interesting the different strategies - US not afraid to get in there, move the stones around and rely on their skip to rescue them if needs be.
It's fascinating to listen and watch.
GB well set in fifth end
Semi-final: USA 4-3 Great Britain (after four ends)
Two countries divided by a common language. And about seven notches on the volume knob.
John Shuster directs the sweeping operation with a serious of earnest hollers and bellows. Sample slogan: "Dig in there buddy!"
Bruce Mouat is altogether more reserved.
"It's really got to go," he calmly pleads to Hammy McMillan and Bobby Lammie on brushing duty.
Great Britain with the hammer and upper hand in this fifth end so far.
Post update
Figure skating - women's free skate
Sonia Oxley
BBC Sport in Beijing
Kamila Valieva has been practising her quads in the warm-up, and they are looking pretty solid so there are no obvious signs of nerves. Not even wavering at the noise of all the camera shutters.
She will be the last of this final group of five to perform.
Post update
Figure skating - Women's free skate
Robin Cousins
Olympic gold medallist figure skater on BBC TV
For any athlete who represents their country , who dreams of the Olympics - the moment was being on the podium and to be able to watch my family have that moment with me
To not have that moment in front of your team-mates is heartbreaking.
Post update
Figure skating - women’s free skate
Sonia Oxley
BBC Sport in Beijing
The final group is warming up on the ice, including Kamila Valieva…
Kamila Valieva has been introduced to the arena, she’s very popular with some sections of the crowd.
Swedes take the lead
They're into the fifth end in the other semi-final, which sees Sweden 3-1 up against Canada. Winners gets at least a silver; loser has another match to try and win bronze.
Get Involved
#bbcolympics
Kevan Sangster: Loving the men’s Curling SF with Team GB v US . Return of the Limey Stone Cowboys?
Limelight-loving USA
Semi-final: USA 4-3 Great Britain (fifth end)
Thomas Duncan
BBC Scotland in Beijing
The US are not as consistent as GB, but they do love a big occasion.
John Shuster goes for tough shots, and he seems to pull it out of the bag when they make it to the knockouts.
Bruce Mouat and co will be hoping he starts to fluff his lines soon.
Final skaters coming up
Figure skating women's free skating programme
The penultimate group in the women's free skate programme have just finished.
We'll now have a short break before we see the final six, which includes Kamila Valieva, her Russian team-mates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova and the other contenders.
Alysa Liu of USA leads on 208.95 after 19 of 25 skaters.
Many are outraged that Valieva is competing given her failed test. Will she end on top of the standings? What will the reaction be if she does?
'He finds the shots that matter'
Men's curling - USA 4-3 Great Britain
Steve Cram
Curling commentator on BBC TV
That is exactly what everyone says about John Shuster - he finds the shots that matter.
USA regain lead
Semi-final: USA 4-3 Great Britain (after four ends)
John Shuster attempting a salvage operation with Great Britain lying one...
What has he got?
He got a 24-carat winner.
Perfectly weighted, precisely plotted and, from Great Britain lying one and looking set to steal, the United States takes two points from the end.
BBC Two coverage
Channel change!
BBC Two
Curling will continue on BBC Two - grab that remote and don't miss a thing!