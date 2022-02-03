Watch: Winter Olympics - Mixed doubles curling & figure skating

The 24th Winter Olympics is set to take place in Beijing, China from the 4-20 February. The opening ceremony will be from 11:30 GMT on Friday, 4 February, with the Games properly beginning in the early hours of Saturday morning in the UK.
Before that BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app will have curling, ice hockey, freestyle skiing and figure skating from the Chinese capital.
To get you prepared for the Games, here are some things that you should read:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- BBC Sport's day-by-day guide to the Beijing Games
- How can I watch and follow the 2022 Winter Olympics on the BBC?
- All you need to know about Beijing 2022
- Who is part of Team GB at the Games?
- Who are GB's ones to watch?
- Who are the global stars to watch?
- GB's Dodds and Mouat beat Canada in mixed doubles curling
- Gold medal favourite Kramer latest to miss Games with Covid
- 'The most hotly contested Olympics yet in snowboarding'
- Why is luge the 'fastest sport on ice'?
- 'It's a badge of honour being the oldest here' - White on bid for fourth gold
- 'Testing, paperwork and online shopping' - 2022 Olympics look very different to 2008
- GB's Ryding 'going for a medal' in Beijing
- How skier Guest has gone from retirement to dreaming of Olympic upset
- 'We're hiring you because we want to win gold'
- Speaking out almost lost an Olympic favourite her place at the Games
- The 'internal battle' when counter culture meets elite sport
- Quiz: How well do you know the Winter Olympics?
Get prepared for the Winter Olympics
The 24th Winter Olympics is set to take place in Beijing, China from the 4-20 February. The opening ceremony will be from 11:30 GMT on Friday, 4 February, with the Games properly beginning in the early hours of Saturday morning in the UK.
Before that BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app will have curling, ice hockey, freestyle skiing and figure skating from the Chinese capital.
To get you prepared for the Games, here are some things that you should read:
Matt vs Mollie - who will come out on top?
We challenged BBC Radio 1 presenters Mollie King and Matt Edmondson to go head-to-head and tackle three Winter Olympic sports: Skeleton, Curling and Speed Skating.
As a former Team GB youth skier, will Mollie have the edge? Or will Matt claim victory?
Can Hall complete a Rubik's cube faster than a bobsleigh run?
Team GB bobsleigh pilot Brad Hall is challenged by his team-mates to complete a Rubik's cube faster than a bobsleigh run.
Can he do it?
Brown & Whitlock try winter sports
If you hadn't guessed so far, we love to challenge people at BBC Sport, and who better than two summer Olympians.
We sent Olympic skateboarding bronze medallist Sky Brown to meet Aimee Fuller to try snowboarding and offer advice to the Team GB athletes preparing to compete at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
While double Olympic champion gymnast Max Whitlock met up with Team GB freestyle skier Katie Summerhayes to learn the techniques used to practise jumps away from the snow.
Drama, make-up, costumes - when Drag Race UK meets ice dancing
Stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green meet Team GB's ice dancing pair, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson to chat about their shared love of costume design, make-up and performance.