Switzerland's Jenny Perret (R) and Martin Rios

Watch: Winter Olympics - Mixed doubles curling & figure skating

  1. Get prepared for the Winter Olympics

    Beijing Olympic tower
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The 24th Winter Olympics is set to take place in Beijing, China from the 4-20 February. The opening ceremony will be from 11:30 GMT on Friday, 4 February, with the Games properly beginning in the early hours of Saturday morning in the UK.

    Before that BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app will have curling, ice hockey, freestyle skiing and figure skating from the Chinese capital.

    To get you prepared for the Games, here are some things that you should read:

  2. Matt vs Mollie - who will come out on top?

    We challenged BBC Radio 1 presenters Mollie King and Matt Edmondson to go head-to-head and tackle three Winter Olympic sports: Skeleton, Curling and Speed Skating.

    As a former Team GB youth skier, will Mollie have the edge? Or will Matt claim victory?

  3. Can Hall complete a Rubik's cube faster than a bobsleigh run?

    Team GB bobsleigh pilot Brad Hall is challenged by his team-mates to complete a Rubik's cube faster than a bobsleigh run.

    Can he do it?

  4. Brown & Whitlock try winter sports

    If you hadn't guessed so far, we love to challenge people at BBC Sport, and who better than two summer Olympians.

    We sent Olympic skateboarding bronze medallist Sky Brown to meet Aimee Fuller to try snowboarding and offer advice to the Team GB athletes preparing to compete at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

    While double Olympic champion gymnast Max Whitlock met up with Team GB freestyle skier Katie Summerhayes to learn the techniques used to practise jumps away from the snow.

  5. Drama, make-up, costumes - when Drag Race UK meets ice dancing

    Stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green meet Team GB's ice dancing pair, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson to chat about their shared love of costume design, make-up and performance.

