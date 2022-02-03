Watch: Winter Olympics - Mixed doubles curling & figure skating

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The 24th Winter Olympics is set to take place in Beijing, China from the 4-20 February. The opening ceremony will be from 11:30 GMT on Friday, 4 February, with the Games properly beginning in the early hours of Saturday morning in the UK.

Before that BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app will have curling, ice hockey, freestyle skiing and figure skating from the Chinese capital.

To get you prepared for the Games, here are some things that you should read: