Catch-up: Volleyball - Super 8 Finals second leg & Sitting Grand Prix Final
Summary
- Northumbria defeat IBB Polonia London in both legs to win Men's Super 8 Final
- Result: Men’s Final - Leg 2 - Northumbria 3-0 IBB Polonia London
- Team Durham defeat Northumbria 15-13 in Golden Set to win Women's Super 8 Final
- Result: Women’s Final - Leg 2 - Northumbria 3-2 Team Durham
- Result: Sitting Grand Prix Final - East London Lynx 2-3 Sheffield VC
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What is it and how can I watch?
Following its launch in 2010, the Volleyball England Super 8s is the highest of the four divisions in the National Volleyball League.
The teams which form the Super 8s participate in a 14-match regular season with the best teams qualifying for a play-off places.
The two final teams remaining after the play-off rounds move on to the annual Super 8s final at the National Volleyball Centre in Kettering to compete in two-game series across the weekend.
BBC Sport will be broadcasting all the action from both the Men's and Women's finals as well as the final of the Sitting Volleyball Grand Prix.
Sunday, 6 May
Sitting Grand Prix Final: East London Lynx v Sheffield VC10:55-12:00 BST - Connected TV and Online
Volleyball Super 8s finals: Women’s Final - Leg 2 - Northumbria vs. Team Durham13:25-14:30 BST - Connected TV and Online
Volleyball Super 8s finals: Men’s Final - Leg 2 - Northumbria vs. IBB Polonia London15:55-17:00 BST- Connected TV and Online
Sitting Grand Prix Final preview: East London Lynx v Sheffield VC
This year's Sitting Grand Prix Final will see East London Lynx take on Sheffield Volleyball Club in a repeat of last year's final.
After winning that match 3-1, the Lynx are aiming for a fourth consecutive Sitting Grand Prix title.
However, if Sheffield VC can beat them, they will secure a historic double having already won this year’s knockout cup.
Women's final preview: Northumbria v Team Durham
The women's final sees Team Durham take on Northumbria in a repeat of last year's finale.
That ended with Durham sealing a narrow victory and their north east rivals will be eager to take the title this time around.
Northumbria will also have one eye on completing a domestic double as they enter this year's final on the back of being crowned National Cup champions.
Men's final preview: Northumbria v IBB Polonia London
The top two sides during the regular season go head-to-head as reigning champions IBB Polonia London look to defend their Super 8 crown against Team Northumbria.
The team from the North East finished the regular season top of the Super 8 table and are going for a clean sweep of trophies this year after already winning April's National Cup Final.
Defending champions Polonia confirmed their return to the final of the Super 8 with victory over Sheffield Hallam in the semi-finals.
Get Inspired: How to get into Volleyball
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Volleyball is an exciting, competitive game that is played by over 800 million people worldwide and offers an amazing workout through aerobic exercise. It can also give your mind a workout by encouraging you to think tactically.
It is a popular sport, enjoyed by thousands of people in leisure centres, schools and universities across the country and can be played both indoors and outdoors.
Despite being most popular as a sport to play on the beach, the fact you only need a ball and net means you can get a casual game going almost anywhere, be it the park, the beach, your back garden, university or even a swimming pool.
Find your local volleyball club in Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England.