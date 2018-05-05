Catch-up: Volleyball - Super 8 Finals - Leg 1

Northumbria v IBB Polonia London

  1. Result: Men’s Final - Leg 1- Northumbria 3-1 IBB Polonia London
  2. Result: Women’s Final - Leg 1 - Northumbria 0-3 Durham

Following its launch in 2010, the Volleyball England Super 8s is the highest of the four divisions in the National Volleyball League.

The teams which form the Super 8s participate in a 14-match regular season with the best teams qualifying for a play-off places.

The two final teams remaining after the play-off rounds move on to the annual Super 8s final at the National Volleyball Centre in Kettering to compete in two-game series across the weekend.

BBC Sport will be broadcasting all the action from both the men's and women's finals as well as the final of the Sitting Volleyball Grand Prix.

Saturday, 5 May

Volleyball Super 8s finals: Women’s Final - Leg 1 - Northumbria v Team Durham 13:20-15:30 BST - Connected TV and Online

Volleyball Super 8s finals: Men’s Final - Leg 1 - Northumbria v IBB Polonia London15:50-17:00 BST - Connected TV and Online

Sunday, 6 May

Sitting Grand Prix Final: East London Lynx v Sheffield VC10:55-12:00 BST - Connected TV and Online

Volleyball Super 8s finals: Women’s Final - Leg 2 - Northumbria v Team Durham 13:25-14:30 BST - Connected TV and Online

Volleyball Super 8s finals: Men’s Final - Leg 2 - Northumbria v IBB Polonia London15:55-17:00 BST - Connected TV and Online

Team Northumbria Men's in action
Volleyball England

Men's final preview: Northumbria v IBB Polonia London

The top two sides during the regular season go head-to-head as reigning champions IBB Polonia London look to defend their Super 8 crown against Team Northumbria.

The team from the North East finished the regular season top of the Super 8 table and are going for a clean sweep of trophies this year after already winning April's National Cup Final.

Defending champs Polonia confirmed their return to the final of the Super 8 with victory over Sheffield Hallam in the semi-finals. The London-based will be out for revenge after finishing as runners-up to Northumbria last month.

IBB Polonia London
Volleyball England

Sitting Grand Prix Final preview: East London Lynx v Sheffield VC

This year's Sitting Grand Prix Final will see East London Lynx take on Sheffield Volleyball Club in a repeat of last year's final.

After winning that match 3-1, the Lynx are aiming for a fourth consecutive Sitting Grand Prix title.

However, if Sheffield VC can beat them, they will secure a historic double having already won this year’s knockout cup.

Sheffield VC
Volleyball England

Women's final preview: Northumbria v Team Durham

The women's final sees Team Durham take on Northumbria in a repeat of last year's finale.

That ended with Durham sealing a narrow victory and their north east rivals will be eager to take the title this time around.

Northumbria will also have one eye on completing a domestic double as they enter this year's final on the back of being crowned National Cup champions.

Team Durham
Volleyball England

Get Inspired: How to get into Volleyball

Get Inspired

#GetInspired

Volleyball is an exciting, competitive game that is played by more than 800 million people worldwide and offers an amazing workout through aerobic exercise. It also give your mind a workout by encouraging you to think tactically.

It is a popular sport, enjoyed by thousands of people in leisure centres, schools and universities across the country and can be played both indoors and outdoors.

Despite being most popular as a sport to play on the beach, the fact you only need a ball and net means you can get a casual game going almost anywhere, be it the park, the beach, your back garden, university or even a swimming pool.

Find your local volleyball club in Northern Ireland,Wales,Scotland and England.

