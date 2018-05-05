Catch-up: Volleyball - Super 8 Finals - Leg 1

Following its launch in 2010, the Volleyball England Super 8s is the highest of the four divisions in the National Volleyball League.

The teams which form the Super 8s participate in a 14-match regular season with the best teams qualifying for a play-off places.

The two final teams remaining after the play-off rounds move on to the annual Super 8s final at the National Volleyball Centre in Kettering to compete in two-game series across the weekend.

BBC Sport will be broadcasting all the action from both the men's and women's finals as well as the final of the Sitting Volleyball Grand Prix.

Saturday, 5 May

Volleyball Super 8s finals: Women’s Final - Leg 1 - Northumbria v Team Durham 13:20-15:30 BST - Connected TV and Online

Volleyball Super 8s finals: Men’s Final - Leg 1 - Northumbria v IBB Polonia London15:50-17:00 BST - Connected TV and Online

Sunday, 6 May

Sitting Grand Prix Final: East London Lynx v Sheffield VC10:55-12:00 BST - Connected TV and Online

Volleyball Super 8s finals: Women’s Final - Leg 2 - Northumbria v Team Durham 13:25-14:30 BST - Connected TV and Online

Volleyball Super 8s finals: Men’s Final - Leg 2 - Northumbria v IBB Polonia London15:55-17:00 BST - Connected TV and Online