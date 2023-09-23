Watch: World Triathlon Series Grand Final - Women's Race - GB's Potter features

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Beth Potter has focused on improving her cycling and swimming this season Image caption: Beth Potter has focused on improving her cycling and swimming this season

Olympic qualification, a first world title, and Taylor Swift tour tickets.

That is British triathlete Beth Potter's wish list as she finalises her preparations for Sunday's World Triathlon Championship Series Finals in Spain.

Victory in Pontevedra will mean Potter is crowned world champion, while a podium finish would secure her a place at next year's Olympics.

Nine competitors have a mathematical chance of taking the title, but Potter is one of only two - along with France's Cassandre Beaugrand - to have the destiny of the title in their hands.

The 31-year-old Scot, who took up triathlon in 2017, has won in Abu Dhabi, Montreal and Paris.

To continue reading, click here.