GB's Beth Potter

Watch: World Triathlon Series Grand Final - Women's Race - GB's Potter features

  1. World Triathlon Championship Series: Beth Potter on world titles and Taylor Swift

    BBC Sport

    Beth Potter has focused on improving her cycling and swimming this season
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Beth Potter has focused on improving her cycling and swimming this season

    Olympic qualification, a first world title, and Taylor Swift tour tickets.

    That is British triathlete Beth Potter's wish list as she finalises her preparations for Sunday's World Triathlon Championship Series Finals in Spain.

    Victory in Pontevedra will mean Potter is crowned world champion, while a podium finish would secure her a place at next year's Olympics.

    Nine competitors have a mathematical chance of taking the title, but Potter is one of only two - along with France's Cassandre Beaugrand - to have the destiny of the title in their hands.

    The 31-year-old Scot, who took up triathlon in 2017, has won in Abu Dhabi, Montreal and Paris.

    To continue reading, click here.

  2. Who to watch out for?

    BBC Sport

    Beth Potter currently standing in second in the world rankings, is hoping to end the series on a high.

    Both Potter and Yee won the Paris 2024 triathlon test event in August. It was Beth Potters first-ever win in an Olympic-distance race, with 25-year-old Yess finished 13 seconds clear of Portugal's Vasco Vilaca and home hope Dorian Coninx.

    Beth Potter of Great Britain
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Beth Potter of Great Britain
  3. How to watch?

    BBC iPlayer

    Watch live coverage on the Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 15:25 BST

  4. Get involved with Triathlon

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Why get into triathlon?

    Triathlon is a great way to get active by swimming, cycling and running, and it's fun and varied too.

    Who is it for?

    All ages, from mini triathlons for kids to Swim, Bike, Run events - Develop, Explore, Mini and Local for all abilities.

    What if I want a proper workout?

    Triathlon events come in a variety of course distances and mixing in a bit of competition will push your workout to the max.

    Can I take it to another level?

    If you want to push it up a gear, consider joining a local club to take part in some structured training before racing.

    Is there a disability option?

    Paratriathlon is very popular with many inclusive events and competitions that cater for most disabilities.

    Video content

    Video caption: George Peasgood: Paralympic triathlete on fighting back after brain injury
