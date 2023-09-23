Watch: World Triathlon Series Grand Final - Women's Race - GB's Potter features

Beth Potter currently standing in second in the world rankings, is hoping to end the series on a high.
Both Potter and Yee won the Paris 2024 triathlon test event in August. It was Beth Potters first-ever win in an Olympic-distance race, with 25-year-old Yess finished 13 seconds clear of Portugal's Vasco Vilaca and home hope Dorian Coninx.
World Triathlon Championship Series: Beth Potter on world titles and Taylor Swift
Olympic qualification, a first world title, and Taylor Swift tour tickets.
That is British triathlete Beth Potter's wish list as she finalises her preparations for Sunday's World Triathlon Championship Series Finals in Spain.
Victory in Pontevedra will mean Potter is crowned world champion, while a podium finish would secure her a place at next year's Olympics.
Nine competitors have a mathematical chance of taking the title, but Potter is one of only two - along with France's Cassandre Beaugrand - to have the destiny of the title in their hands.
The 31-year-old Scot, who took up triathlon in 2017, has won in Abu Dhabi, Montreal and Paris.
Who to watch out for?
How to watch?
Watch live coverage on the Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 15:25 BST
