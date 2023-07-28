Watch: World Triathlon Sunderland: GB's Mathias and Izzard in action

The World Triathlon Championship Series is World Triathlon's
Latest Post
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What is the World Triathlon Championship Series?
BBC Sport
The World Triathlon Championship Series is World Triathlon's annual series of triathlon events used to crown an annual world champion since 2008.
The seven-event 2023 series concludes with the final in Pontevedra, Spain, with the penultimate race held here in Sunderland for the first time. Points from the Paris Olympics Test Event will also count.
The overall champion is decided by an athlete's best four results, plus the championship finals.
Who to look out for
BBC Sport
The latest stage of the World Triathlon Championship Series comes to Sunderland with a weekend of super-sprint eliminator and mixed relay races.
On Saturday, British trio Izzard Barclay, Max Stapley and Jack Willis are in action in the men's super-sprint alongside series leader Vasco Vilaca of Portugal, New Zealand's Hayden Wilde and 2022 World Champion Leo Bergere of France.
Olivia Mathias, a silver medallist in the 2022 Commonwealth Games is GB's only competitor in the female race.
On Sunday, Team GB are in action in the mixed relay headed by GB's Beth Potter.
How can I watch?
BBC iPlayer
All times are BST and subject to late change
Saturday 29, July
13:30 BST - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.
Sunday 30, July
14:00 BST- BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.
How to get into triathlon
BBC Sport
Why get into triathlon?
Triathlon is a great way to get active by swimming, cycling and running, and it's fun and varied too.
Who is it for?
All ages, from mini triathlons for kids to GO TRI beginner events. There are also a number of women-only events.
What if I want a proper workout?
Triathlon events come in a variety of course distances and mixing in a bit of competition will push your workout to the max.
Can I take it to another level?
If you want to push it up a gear, consider joining a local club to take part in some structured training before racing.
Is there a disability option?
Paratriathlon is very popular with many inclusive events and competitions that cater for most disabilities.
Like running, swimming or cycling?
Fancy doing all three, one after the other? Triathlon is the sport for you!
Triathlon mainly runs from May-September and there are loads of races and taster sessions to choose from. Find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.
Go Tri is a fun way to get a taste without breaking the bank. Pool-based races are a great introduction to the sport if you are a first timer.
