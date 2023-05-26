Georgia Taylor-Brown in action for team GB

Watch: World Triathlon in Cagliari - GB's Taylor-Brown in women's race

    Watch live coverage of the Women's Race followed by the Men's race at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Cagliari with Georgia Taylor-Brown & Alex Yee in action.

    Watch live coverage of the Women's Race followed by the Men's race at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Cagliari with Georgia Taylor-Brown & Alex Yee in action.

  2. How to Watch

    World Triathlon Series: Cagliari

    BBC iPlayer

    Saturday 27th May

    Women’s Race

    09:30-12:10 BST

    Men’s Race

    13:45-16:15 BST

    You can watch coverage of the World Triathlon Series: Cagliari on Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website.

  3. Who to look out for?

    The action on two wheels continues (along with a run and a swim) as The World Triathlon Series reaches Cagliari, Sardinia. There has been British success in the first two events of 2023 with Olympic silver medalist Alex Yee winning the season’s opening race in Abu Dhabi, and in-form Sophie Coldwell claiming her first WTS victory in Yokohama last time out.

    The aforementioned Yee will be looking to go one further after winning silver during last season’s competition.

    This will be only the second time that the Sardinian capital has hosted a stop on the World Triathlon Series. Both races come back to back in a bumper day of Triathlon action.

    Great Britain Olympic silver medalist Alex Yee
    Copyright: Getty Images
