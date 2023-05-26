Watch: World Triathlon in Cagliari - GB's Taylor-Brown in women's race

You can watch coverage of the World Triathlon Series: Cagliari on Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website.
Who to look out for?
The action on two wheels continues (along with a run and a
swim) as The World Triathlon Series reaches Cagliari, Sardinia.
There has been British success in the first two events of 2023 with Olympic
silver medalist Alex Yee winning the season's opening race in Abu Dhabi,
and in-form Sophie Coldwell claiming her first WTS victory in Yokohama
last time out.
The aforementioned Yee will be looking to go one further
after winning silver during last season's competition.
This will be only the second time that the Sardinian
capital has hosted a stop on the World Triathlon Series. Both races come back
to back in a bumper day of Triathlon action.
How to Watch
World Triathlon Series: Cagliari
BBC iPlayer
Saturday 27th May
Women’s Race
09:30-12:10 BST
Men’s Race
13:45-16:15 BST
The action on two wheels continues (along with a run and a swim) as The World Triathlon Series reaches Cagliari, Sardinia. There has been British success in the first two events of 2023 with Olympic silver medalist Alex Yee winning the season’s opening race in Abu Dhabi, and in-form Sophie Coldwell claiming her first WTS victory in Yokohama last time out.
The aforementioned Yee will be looking to go one further after winning silver during last season’s competition.
This will be only the second time that the Sardinian capital has hosted a stop on the World Triathlon Series. Both races come back to back in a bumper day of Triathlon action.