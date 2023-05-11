Sophie Coldwell in action for team GB

Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series - GB's Taylor-Brown in Women's Elite race

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How can I watch the World Triathlon Championship Series - Yokohama

    All times BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Follow all the action on across the BBC on Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.

    Saturday 13 May

    02:00 – 04:20 - Women's Race – Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.

    04:40 – 07:10 – Men’s Race – Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.

    Also available to watch back on demand via BBC iPlayer.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to get into triathlon?

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: Louise Minchin: How BBC Breakfast presenter & others caught the triathlon bug

    Why get into triathlon?

    Triathlon is a great way to get active by swimming, cycling and running, and it's fun and varied too.

    Who is it for?

    All ages, from mini triathlons for kids to GO TRI beginner events. There are also a number of women-only events.

    What if I want a proper workout?

    Triathlon events come in a variety of course distances and mixing in a bit of competition will push your workout to the max.

    Can I take it to another level?

    If you want to push it up a gear, consider joining a local club to take part in some structured training before racing.

    Is there a disability option?

    Paratriathlon is very popular with many inclusive events and competitions that cater for most disabilities.

    Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other? Triathlon is the sport for you!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top