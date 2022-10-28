Watch: Super League Triathlon - Georgia Taylor-Brown going for the title

Fresh off the back of her gold in the
Commonwealth Games team relay, and silver in the individual, Brit Georgia
Taylor-Brown is one victory away from retaining the championship title
for the second year.
However, she’s joint at the top on 56
points with American Taylor Spivey who’s also had a strong
championship, so it’s winner takes all.
Third and fourth place are currently held
by the two Brits Sophie Caldwell and Beth Potter.
Meanwhile, Wales’ Non Stanford who,
after a decade of medals of all colours, is retiring after this weekend’s race.
The men’s race is less tight at the top.
New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde has won three of this season’s four
events and looks set to add this title to his silver from Birmingham and bronze
in Tokyo last year.
Australian Matthew Hauser crashed
out in Malibu and hasn’t had the time to pick the points back up since, so
he’ll likely have to settle for second.
GB’s Jonathan Brownlee is also
in the race, currently in fifth, and he’s been vocal about his ambitions for
Paris 2024 so this is an opportunity to watch him prepare.
All you need to know about Super League Triathlon
BBC Sport
The best triathletes in the world
go head to head, racing for five teams - the sharks, rhinos, scorpions,
cheetahs and eagles.
The three-highest placed men and women from each
team at every race of this season's SLT will contribute the points earned as
individuals to their team's total.
Neom plays host to the athletes for this
grand final –a Saudi Arabian city still being built on the Red Sea, with most
of the land still a desert, it’s like nowhere else these athletes have raced
before.
The race is the Enduro format, meaning it’s
a swim-cycle-run on loop three times with no breaks.
It could go down to the last lap – who will
claim the title of Super League Triathlon Champion 2022?
How to watch
BBC Sport
All times are BST
and subject to change
Saturday 29 October
12:00-14:30 – BBC iPlayer, Red Button and
BBC Sport website
How to get into Triathlon
BBC Sport
Do you like
swimming, cycling and running? If you’ve just answered yes then why don’t you
try a triathlon and combine all three sports!
You don’t
need to be an Olympic athlete to give it a go, as there’s a variety of
distances, age groups and levels of difficulty to choose from.
There
are over 750 triathlon clubs in the UK with many of them offering taster
sessions for people interested in taking up the sport. You can find a
comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.
You can find more information on how to get into triathlons here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Who should I look out for?
BBC Sport
Fresh off the back of her gold in the Commonwealth Games team relay, and silver in the individual, Brit Georgia Taylor-Brown is one victory away from retaining the championship title for the second year.
However, she’s joint at the top on 56 points with American Taylor Spivey who’s also had a strong championship, so it’s winner takes all.
Third and fourth place are currently held by the two Brits Sophie Caldwell and Beth Potter.
Meanwhile, Wales’ Non Stanford who, after a decade of medals of all colours, is retiring after this weekend’s race.
The men’s race is less tight at the top. New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde has won three of this season’s four events and looks set to add this title to his silver from Birmingham and bronze in Tokyo last year.
Australian Matthew Hauser crashed out in Malibu and hasn’t had the time to pick the points back up since, so he’ll likely have to settle for second.
GB’s Jonathan Brownlee is also in the race, currently in fifth, and he’s been vocal about his ambitions for Paris 2024 so this is an opportunity to watch him prepare.
All you need to know about Super League Triathlon
BBC Sport
The best triathletes in the world go head to head, racing for five teams - the sharks, rhinos, scorpions, cheetahs and eagles.
The three-highest placed men and women from each team at every race of this season's SLT will contribute the points earned as individuals to their team's total.
Neom plays host to the athletes for this grand final –a Saudi Arabian city still being built on the Red Sea, with most of the land still a desert, it’s like nowhere else these athletes have raced before.
The race is the Enduro format, meaning it’s a swim-cycle-run on loop three times with no breaks.
It could go down to the last lap – who will claim the title of Super League Triathlon Champion 2022?
How to watch
BBC Sport
All times are BST and subject to change
Saturday 29 October
12:00-14:30 – BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website
How to get into Triathlon
BBC Sport
Do you like swimming, cycling and running? If you’ve just answered yes then why don’t you try a triathlon and combine all three sports!
You don’t need to be an Olympic athlete to give it a go, as there’s a variety of distances, age groups and levels of difficulty to choose from.
There are over 750 triathlon clubs in the UK with many of them offering taster sessions for people interested in taking up the sport. You can find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.
You can find more information on how to get into triathlons here.