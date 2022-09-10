Watch: Super League Triathlon - Georgia Taylor-Brown , Jonathan Brownlee & Beth Potter in action

Jonathon Brownlee in action

Super League Triathlon - Georgia Taylor-Brown , Jonathan Brownlee & Beth Potter in action

  1. Who to look out for

    Last weekend’s winner Cassandre Beaugrand will hope to extend her lead at the top of the standings, but the competition remains fierce with Taylor Spivey in second and last week’s third-place finisher, and reigning champion, Georgia Taylor-Brown looking to return to winning ways. Her fellow Brits Sophie Caldwell and Beth Potter also participate off the back of a successful Commonwealth Games.

    In the men’s race, silver medallist in Birmingham Hayden Wilde is at the front of the pack. He’ll be closely followed by three-time Olympic medallist Jonny Brownlee and gold medallist at the Gold Coast in 2018 Matthew Hauser. There will be no Alex Yee after last year’s champion decided London would be his only race of the championship, so it’s all to play for.

  2. What is the Super League Triathlon?

    The best triathletes in the world go head to head, racing for five teams - the sharks, rhinos, scorpions, cheetahs and eagles. Munich sees the first outing for the Enduro in 2022.

    The Enduro is considered the most brutal format of all. Requiring endurance and tactics, the Enduro is a non-stop burst of nine back-to-back triathlon disciplines without any breaks. The easiest way to think about it is swim-bike-run repeated continuously three times in a row, or over three Stages.

  3. How to watch

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC will be showing all rounds from the Super League Triathlon.

    Round Two – Munich

    11th September

    11:00-13:30 BST - Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

    Round Three – Malibu

    17th September

    Round Four – Toulouse

    2nd October

    Round Five – Neom

    29th October

  4. How to get into triathlon

    Triathlon is a great way to get active by swimming, cycling and running, and it's fun and varied too.

    Triathlon events come in a variety of course distances and mixing in a bit of competition will push your workout to the max.

    If you want to push it up a gear, consider joining a local club to take part in some structured training before racing.

    Go Tri is a fun way to get a taste without breaking the bank. Pool-based races are a great introduction to the sport if you are a first timer.

    Triathlon mainly runs from May-September and there are loads of races and taster sessions to choose from. Find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.

