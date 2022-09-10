Watch: Super League Triathlon - Georgia Taylor-Brown , Jonathan Brownlee & Beth Potter in action

Last weekend’s winner Cassandre Beaugrand will hope to extend her lead at the top of the standings, but the competition remains fierce with Taylor Spivey in second and last week’s third-place finisher, and reigning champion, Georgia Taylor-Brown looking to return to winning ways. Her fellow Brits Sophie Caldwell and Beth Potter also participate off the back of a successful Commonwealth Games.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

In the men’s race, silver medallist in Birmingham Hayden Wilde is at the front of the pack. He’ll be closely followed by three-time Olympic medallist Jonny Brownlee and gold medallist at the Gold Coast in 2018 Matthew Hauser. There will be no Alex Yee after last year’s champion decided London would be his only race of the championship, so it’s all to play for.