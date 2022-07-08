Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Hamburg - GB in mixed relay

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The World Triathlon Championship Series began in Yokohama on Saturday, 14 May and concludes in Abu Dhabi in November.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to see the very best in the sport, including Olympic, World and European champions.

With postponements and cancellations because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the final two events held last year in Hamburg and Abu Dhabi count as the opening two legs of the 2022 season.