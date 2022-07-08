Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Hamburg - GB in mixed relay

The World Triathlon Championship Series began in Yokohama on Saturday, 14 May and concludes in Abu Dhabi in November.
It’s a fantastic opportunity to see the very best in the sport, including Olympic, World and European champions.
With postponements and cancellations because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the final two events held last year in Hamburg and Abu Dhabi count as the opening two legs of the 2022 season.
How to watch
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Sunday 10 July
14:00 BST: Mixed Team Relay - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch up on all of the previous Series action here
How to get into Triathlon
BBC Sport
Do you like swimming, cycling and running? If you’ve just answered yes then why don’t you try a triathlon and combine all three sports!
You don’t need to be an Olympic athlete to give it a go, as there’s a variety of distances, age groups and levels of difficulty to choose from.
There are over 750 triathlon clubs in the UK with many of them offering taster sessions for people interested in taking up the sport. You can find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.
You can find more information on how to get into triathlons here.
