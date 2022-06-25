Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Montreal - GB in mixed relay

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Three of Britain's Olympic mixed relay champions will compete in Japan: Alex Yee, who finished third in last year's WTC Series, 2020 winner Georgia Taylor-Brown and 2019 runner-up Jessica Learmonth.

Their gold medal-winning team-mate Jonny Brownlee, the 2012 world champion, will focus on the Leeds round on 11-12 June as he builds towards the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year.

Elsewhere, Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt and Bermuda's Flora Duffy will be aiming to defend their world titles.