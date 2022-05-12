Watch: World Triathlon Series - Taylor-Brown & Yee compete in Yokohama

The
World Triathlon Championship Series resumes in Yokohama on Saturday, 14 May and
concludes in Abu Dhabi in November.
It’s a fantastic opportunity to see the very best in the sport,
including Olympic, World and European champions.
With
postponements and cancellations because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the
final two events held last year in Hamburg and Abu Dhabi count as the opening
two legs of the 2022 season.
Who should I look out for?
Three of Britain's Olympic mixed relay champions
will compete in Japan: Alex Yee, who finished third in last year's WTC
Series, 2020 winner Georgia Taylor-Brown and 2019 runner-up Jessica
Learmonth.
Their gold medal-winning team-mate Jonny
Brownlee, the 2012 world champion, will focus on the Leeds round on 11-12
June as he builds towards the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year.
Elsewhere, Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt and
Bermuda's Flora Duffy will be aiming to defend their world titles.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How to watch the World Triathlon Series
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Saturday 14 May
Women's Race: 02:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer
and the BBC Sport website
Men's Race: 04:50 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and
the BBC Sport website
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the
BBC iPlayer.
How to get into triathlon
BBC Sport
Do you like
swimming, cycling and running? If you’ve just answered yes then why don’t you
try a triathlon and combine all three sports!
You don’t
need to be an Olympic athlete to give it a go, as there’s a variety of
distances, age groups and levels of difficulty to choose from.
There
are over 750 triathlon clubs in the UK with many of them offering taster
sessions for people interested in taking up the sport. You can find a
comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.
You can find more information on how to get into triathlons here.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What is the World Triathlon Series?
