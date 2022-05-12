GB's Non Stanford competes in the World Triathlon Series

Watch: World Triathlon Series - Taylor-Brown & Yee compete in Yokohama

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the World Triathlon Series?

    The World Triathlon Championship Series resumes in Yokohama on Saturday, 14 May and concludes in Abu Dhabi in November.

    It’s a fantastic opportunity to see the very best in the sport, including Olympic, World and European champions.

    With postponements and cancellations because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the final two events held last year in Hamburg and Abu Dhabi count as the opening two legs of the 2022 season.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Who should I look out for?

    Three of Britain's Olympic mixed relay champions will compete in Japan: Alex Yee, who finished third in last year's WTC Series, 2020 winner Georgia Taylor-Brown and 2019 runner-up Jessica Learmonth.

    Their gold medal-winning team-mate Jonny Brownlee, the 2012 world champion, will focus on the Leeds round on 11-12 June as he builds towards the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year.

    Elsewhere, Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt and Bermuda's Flora Duffy will be aiming to defend their world titles.

    Alex Yee
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to watch the World Triathlon Series

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Saturday 14 May

    Women's Race: 02:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

    Men's Race: 04:50 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

    All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How to get into triathlon

    BBC Sport

    Do you like swimming, cycling and running? If you’ve just answered yes then why don’t you try a triathlon and combine all three sports!

    You don’t need to be an Olympic athlete to give it a go, as there’s a variety of distances, age groups and levels of difficulty to choose from.

    There are over 750 triathlon clubs in the UK with many of them offering taster sessions for people interested in taking up the sport. You can find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.

    You can find more information on how to get into triathlons here.

    Video content

    Video caption: Louise Minchin: How BBC Breakfast presenter & others caught the triathlon bug
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top