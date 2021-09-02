Watch: Super League Triathlon - Brownlee, Yee, Learmouth & Taylor-Brown among nine Brits in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

As part of the build-up to this race Australia's Matt Hauser, who won gold in the mixed relay at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live about the event.

Here's what he had to say...

"Super League Triathlon is all about the spectators and the entertainment. It is basically is smashing ourselves for the entertainment of others. It should be electric out there!

"We enjoy smashing ourselves for others - it's alright. You get a natural high when you're pushing your body to the limits, and there is something different about the fact that you do all this training and you put it all out on the field of play and it either pays off or it doesn't. The fact that you've emptied the tank, there is something special about that. It is a self gratitude that you can hold your head high.

"To do it in the Super League format is quite cool. It is non-stop racing, fast and furious, and anything can happen."