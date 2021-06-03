Watch: World Triathlon Para Series Leeds

The World Triathlon Para Series is a chance to see Paralympic, world and European
Everything you need to know
The World Triathlon Para Series is a chance to see Paralympic, world and European champions competing in a swim, bike and run in Leeds, in what is to be the highest level of paratriathlon to be raced in the UK.
4,000 spectators will descend on Roundhay Park to watch 100 of the world’s elite para-athletes compete ahead of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Paralympic bronze medallist and former World and European Champion Melissa Reid, from Cornwall, will be competing.
Other GB competitors include two-time para triathlon national champion Michael Taylor and Lauren Steadman, who won a silver medal in the Rio Olympics in 2016.
One to watch: Paralympic champion Jetze Plat of the Netherlands, who won the Paralympic and World Championship titles in his category (PTWC) in 2016 and has gone unbeaten in all International Triathlon Union (ITU) events ever since.
How can I watch the World Triathlon Para Series in Leeds?
BBC Red Button
You can watch all of the Para Series action live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Saturday, 5 June
15:30-17:30 BST - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
How to get involved in a para triathlon
BBC Sport
Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other?
If you answered yes to the previous two questions then para triathlon is the sport for you! If you struggle with one of those disciplines, physically or practically, there are other multi-sport options available.
For the cycling section, you can use tandem bikes, tricycles and other adapted bikes, and you can use handcycles and wheelchairs for the run. If you have a visual impairment, you can take part with a guide, like GB competitor Melissa Reid does.
The most common paratriathlon distance is a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run.
Find out more about getting involved in a paratriathlon here.