Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Hamburg - Men's & Women's sprint races

Hamburg offers the first opportunity for triathletes to earn points in the 2022 World Championship standings after the 2021 edition was wrapped up with Olympic champions Flora Duffy and Kristian Blummenfelt competing a historic double in Edmonton four weeks ago.

A host of big games are missing the rearranged Hamburg event, with many having a rest period after the Tokyo Olympics or competing in the Super League Triathlon Championship Series instead.

Great Britain are however sending four athletes to Hamburg: Gordon Benson, who raced in Rio in 2016, is set to compete in the men's race, while Kate Waugh will make her elite World Series debut in the women's race, alongside Olivia Mathias and Sian Ramsley.

Other names to look out for include America's Summer Rappaport - who has finished in the World Series podium places, and came 14th at Tokyo Olympics. Japan's 37-year-old Ai Ueda is also competing.

In the men's race keep an eye out for Norway's Casper Stornes, who won the Bermuda leg of the World Triathlon Series in 2018.

The Hamburg leg of the series is completed over the sprint distances of 0.5km swim, 20km bike and 5km run.