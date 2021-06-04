Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds - Men's & Women's elite races

The World Triathlon Series is a fantastic opportunity to see the very best in the sport, including Olympic, World and European champions.

4,000 spectators will be allowed into Roundhay Park to watch the event on a ticket basis entry.

Aside from pride and prize money, Olympic qualification is likely to be the goal for many of the participants.

Rio Olympic gold and silver medallists Alistair and Jonny Brownlee will be in action and hoping for a podium finish in their home county.

Great Britain also has a strong women’s line up. Two of the Team GB triathletes for Tokyo will be racing, including Rio bronze medallist Vicky Holland and Jess Learmonth, alongside multiple other female triathletes.

The US team are also in full force, Katie Zafares and Taylor Spivey being the ones to watch for them.