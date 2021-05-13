Beth Potter

Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Yokohama - Jonny Brownlee & Stanford among six GB athletes

Alex Yee: The triathlete taking on the Brownlee brothers

  1. How can I watch the World Triathlon Series in Yokohama?

    All times BST and subject to change

    BBC Red Button

    You can watch all the action from the opening race in Yokohama across the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

    Both races will be available to watch again on Saturday, 15 May on the BBC Red Button, while the races will also be available as catch-up on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for 30 days.

    Saturday 15 May

    Women’s race - 02:00- 04:20 (repeated at 19:45)

    Men’s race 04:50-07:10 (repeated at 22:05)

  2. How to get into Triathlon

    BBC Sport

    Great Britain has a proud history of triathlon success, with Yorkshire-born brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee currently ruling the roost at Olympic level after winning gold and silver in Rio respectively.

    The main triathlon season runs from May until September and there are loads of races to choose from - there are over 750 triathlon clubs in the UK with many of them offering taster sessions for people interested in taking up the sport. You can find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.

    Triathlon England's Go Tri scheme is a fun way to get a taste of the sport without breaking the bank. You'll also find training advice and tips about transitioning from one discipline to another on their website. Local pool-based races are a great introduction to the sport if you are a first timer.

    Find out more about the sport here.

