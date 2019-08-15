Jonathan Brownlee

Watch: World Triathlon Olympic Qualification Event - Men's Race

All times stated are UK

  1. Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown disqualified in women's event

    In the women's race, Britain's Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown's were disqualified from the World Triathlon Olympic qualification event in Tokyo after crossing the finish line hand-in-hand.

    A photo finish initially gave Learmonth, 31, victory but the pair were later deemed to have broken a race rule.

    An appeal was rejected and compatriot Vicky Holland was upgraded to third.

    Bermuda's Flora Duffy was awarded the win ahead of Italy's Alice Betto.

    Britain's Non Stanford, the 2013 world champion, finished seventh

    Read the full report here.

  2. The course

    With just a year to go until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics get underway, this week’s event is a chance for organisers to put the course through its paces.

    The Olympic triathlon will start in the shadow of Tokyo’s stunning Rainbow Bridge as the competitors start with a 1.5km swim in Tokyo Bay before embarking on eight laps of a 5km cycle course around Tokyo Harbour.

    Once that’s over, there’s the small matter of a 10km run to contend with as the athletes make a dash for the finish line on the purpose-built track around Odaiba Park.

    For many competitors, the greatest challenge will be the heat and humidity. With temperatures set to be over 30 degrees and humidity expected to be more than 82%, the sweltering conditions will give the Olympic hopefuls an insight into how they might cope if they make it to the main event next year.

    Due to that extreme heat officials have reduced the 10km run to 5km as temperatures are set to reach "very high risk" levels.

    Rainbow Bridge
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Athletes will be in the shadow of Tokyo's impressive Rainbow Bridge
  3. Triathlon coverage on the BBC

    There are three races from Tokyo live on the BBC over the coming days with all of the action broadcast live via the BBC Sport website and app. You can also watch everything on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Thursday 15 August

    23:15-01:50 – Men’s race, BBC Sport online & Connected TV

    Saturday 17 August

    23:45-01:50 – Mixed relay, BBC Sport online & Connected TV

  4. Get Inspired: How to get into triathlon

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other? If you answered yes to the previous two questions then triathlon is the sport for you!

    The sport has a range of distances and formats to cut your teeth on, and as long as your daily exercise includes all three disciplines, you can call yourself a triathlete with pride.

    Find your local club by using British Triathlon's club finder or read more from our guide here.

