Watch: World Triathlon Olympic Qualification Event - Mixed Relay Race

This week’s triathlon event in Tokyo is the latest event to raise concerns about high temperature in Japan’s capital over the period of next year’s Games.
At least 57 people have died of heat-related causes in Japan since late July, raising fears for athletes and forcing the International Triathlon Union to ask Games organisers for a review, which Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Tayaka says will be conducted.
Race start start times could be changed, with specialist personnel and extra water stations on the 2020 triathlon course.
French triathlete Cassandre Beaugrand was taken to hospital with suspected heatstroke after the women’s test event on Thursday, despite organisers cutting the run to 5km..
Around 12 people fell ill and a spectator was treated for heatstroke during the rowing test event, with one spectator showing symptoms of heatstroke as temperatures rose to 35 degrees in Tokyo.
Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown disqualified in women's event
In the women's race, Britain's Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown's were disqualified from the World Triathlon Olympic qualification event in Tokyo after crossing the finish line hand-in-hand.
A photo finish initially gave Learmonth, 31, victory but the pair were later deemed to have broken a race rule.
An appeal was rejected and compatriot Vicky Holland was upgraded to third.
Bermuda's Flora Duffy was awarded the win ahead of Italy's Alice Betto.
Britain's Non Stanford, the 2013 world champion, finished seventh
With just a year to go until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics get underway, this week’s event is a chance for organisers to put the course through its paces.
The Olympic triathlon will start in the shadow of Tokyo’s stunning Rainbow Bridge as the competitors start with a 1.5km swim in Tokyo Bay before embarking on eight laps of a 5km cycle course around Tokyo Harbour.
Once that’s over, there’s the small matter of a 10km run to contend with as the athletes make a dash for the finish line on the purpose-built track around Odaiba Park.
For many competitors, the greatest challenge will be the heat and humidity. With temperatures set to be over 30 degrees and humidity expected to be more than 82%, the sweltering conditions will give the Olympic hopefuls an insight into how they might cope if they make it to the main event next year.
