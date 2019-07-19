Watch: Edmonton - World Triathlon Series Mixed Relay

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Vincent Luis of France comes home for Mixed Relay World Champions France in Hamburg Image caption: Vincent Luis of France comes home for Mixed Relay World Champions France in Hamburg

Team France held off Germany – almost on the line, to retain their title as Mixed Relay World Champions and win a third title in five years in Hamburg at the start of the month.

Current World Series leader Vincent Luis produced a burst in the last 500m of the final leg to leave host nation Germany’s Justus Nieschlag behind after the pair broke away from Spain, Belgium and eventual bronze medallists Australia in the bike ride.

Great Britain’s Jess Learmonth’s first leg saw her have problems with her helmet on the bike ride and GB struggled to get back into contention after that.

Close to a minute behind as Jonny Brownlee passed over to Georgia Taylor-Brown for the third leg, GB were taken to a final placing of 10th, more than two minutes off the medal positions, by Alex Yee on the final leg.