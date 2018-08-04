Watch: British Triathlon Mixed Relay Cup

Video content Video caption: Triathlon World Series: Holland takes gold in Edmonton as GB has 4 in top 5 Triathlon World Series: Holland takes gold in Edmonton as GB has 4 in top 5

Vicky Holland competes for Team Bath at the British Triathlon Mixed Relay Cup.

Watch the Olympic bronze medallist win gold in the women’s sprint race during the most recent leg of the World Triathlon Series, in Edmonton last month.

Compatriots Georgia Taylor-Brown (Team Leeds) and Jodie Stimpson (Team Loughborough I), who are also in action this weekend, finished third and fifth respectively.

Video available to UK users only