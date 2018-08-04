Watch: British Triathlon Mixed Relay Cup
Summary
- Teams of four athletes - two men and two women - will race in London Docklands
- Course comprises a 300m swim, 5.6km bike and 1.4km run
- Tom Bishop, Vicky Holland, Jodie Stimpson and Georgia Taylor-Brown among those competing
- Team Leeds I won last year's inaugural event in Nottingham
- Mixed Relay will be included in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Live Reporting
Watch: Holland wins World Series gold
Vicky Holland competes for Team Bath at the British Triathlon Mixed Relay Cup.
Watch the Olympic bronze medallist win gold in the women’s sprint race during the most recent leg of the World Triathlon Series, in Edmonton last month.
Compatriots Georgia Taylor-Brown (Team Leeds) and Jodie Stimpson (Team Loughborough I), who are also in action this weekend, finished third and fifth respectively.
Video available to UK users only
Can Leeds secure back-to-back wins?
Following the inaugural competition in Nottingham last September, the British Mixed Relay Cup heads to London for its second year.
The event sees British Triathlon’s various performance centre squads from across the country go head-to-head. This year’s race will also feature four international teams, with squads from Australia, France, New Zealand and the USA all set to take part.
Several of the country’s biggest names in triathlon are due to compete, including many of those who have represented Great Britain in this year’s World Triathlon Series.
After helping Leeds to the title 12 months ago, Tom Bishop and Georgia Taylor-Brown will team-up once again in this year’s race alongside Lucy Hall.
BBC Coverage
BBC Sport will be showing all the action from the British Triathlon Mixed Relay Cup in London.
Saturday, 4 August
18:05-19:45 BST – Connected TV and online
This year’s race takes place in conjunction with the London Triathlon. The route starts in the London Docklands and features a 300m swim, 5.6km bike and 1.4km run.
How does the mixed relay work?
Rather than the individual races people are used to seeing in triathlon, mixed relay sees both male and female triathletes compete as a team of four.
Each member of the team, comprising two men and two women, is required to complete a "mini-triathlon" usually consisting of a 300m swim, 7km bike and 1.5km run course, before tagging their team-mate.
Introduced by the ITU in 2009 to replace the separate men's and women's relay titles, the mixed relay has grown in significance and has featured at both the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The event is set to make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
