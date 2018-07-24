Catch-up: World Triathlon Series - Edmonton Mixed Relay

Rather than the individual races people are used to seeing in the Triathlon, the Mixed Relay sees both male and female triathletes from the same country compete as a team of four.

Each member of the team, comprising two men and two women, is required to complete a "mini-triathlon" usually consisting of a 300m swim, 7km bike and 1.5km run course, before tagging their team-mate.

Introduced by the ITU in 2009 to replace the separate men's and women's relay titles, the Mixed Relay has grown in significance and has featured at both the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The event is also set to make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.