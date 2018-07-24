Catch-up: World Triathlon Series - Edmonton Mixed Relay
- Part of ITU World Triathlon Series
- Australia take gold in Edmonton relay, GB finish sixth
- United States and New Zealand complete podium
- Jessica Learmonth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown & Chris Perham in GB team
- Perham making first senior WTS appearance
How does the Mixed Relay work?
Rather than the individual races people are used to seeing in the Triathlon, the Mixed Relay sees both male and female triathletes from the same country compete as a team of four.
Each member of the team, comprising two men and two women, is required to complete a "mini-triathlon" usually consisting of a 300m swim, 7km bike and 1.5km run course, before tagging their team-mate.
Introduced by the ITU in 2009 to replace the separate men's and women's relay titles, the Mixed Relay has grown in significance and has featured at both the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The event is also set to make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
BBC Coverage
BBC Sport will be broadcasting live coverage of the Edmonton Mixed Relay. The start list for the race features 23 teams including Great Britain, USA and new world champions France.
Saturday, 28 July
Edmonton Mixed Relay
22:50-01:00 BST - BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
If you miss the action, you can catch a full replay on the Red Button from 9:00 BST on Sunday, 29 July
Get inspired: How to get into Triathlon
Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other? If you answered yes to the previous two questions then triathlon is the sport for you!
The Olympic distances are a 1.5km swim, followed by a 40km cycle, rounded off with a 10km run. But don't feel daunted, it really is for everybody, as 63-year-old Grandma Sue Faulkner proved in 2015!
The sport has a range of distances and formats to cut your teeth on, and as long as your daily exercise includes all three disciplines, you can call yourself a triathlete with pride.
Find out more about getting involved in triathlon here.