Catch-up: World Triathlon Series - Edmonton

With the World Triathlon Series reaching its closing stages, America's Katie Zaferes currently tops the women's overall standings with over 800 points between her and Rachel Klamer in second.

A fourth successive podium finish in Germany earlier this month helped Zaferes to move one step closer to the WTS title with September's Grand Final looming.

Great Britain's Vicky Holland is currently third overall after a disappointing 22nd-place finish in Hamburg.

She is again expected to line-up alongside a strong British contingent featuring Non Stanford, Jessica Learmonth, Jodie Stimpson and Georgia Taylor-Brown in Edmonton.