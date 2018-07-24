Catch-up: World Triathlon Series - Edmonton
Summary
- Part of ITU World Triathlon Series
- Mario Mola of Spain wins men's race; GB's Jonny Brownlee finishes fifth
- GB's Vicky Holland wins women's race; Georgia Taylor-Brown finishes third
- Jess Learmonth and Jodie Stimpson of Great Britain also in women's sprint top five
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Can Zaferes be caught in WTS rankings?
With the World Triathlon Series reaching its closing stages, America's Katie Zaferes currently tops the women's overall standings with over 800 points between her and Rachel Klamer in second.
A fourth successive podium finish in Germany earlier this month helped Zaferes to move one step closer to the WTS title with September's Grand Final looming.
Great Britain's Vicky Holland is currently third overall after a disappointing 22nd-place finish in Hamburg.
She is again expected to line-up alongside a strong British contingent featuring Non Stanford, Jessica Learmonth, Jodie Stimpson and Georgia Taylor-Brown in Edmonton.
Brownlee targeting first WTS podium of 2018
Just as he did in Hamburg earlier this month, Jonny Brownlee will be spearheading a small British contingent in the Men's race, with Thomas Bishop the only other Brit on the start list.
Edmonton will be the Olympic silver medallist's fourth individual WTS race in 2018 following previous appearances in Abu Dhabi, Leeds and Hamburg.
Despite claiming a silver medal in Nottingham as part of the Great Britain mixed relay team, the 28-year-old is yet to finish on the podium for any of the individual races with the fourth-place finish he achieved in Hamburg his best result of the season so far.
After finishing fourth in this event a year ago, Brownlee will be hoping to put himself in the medal positions this time around as overall WTS leader Mario Mola looks for his third series gold medal of the year.
BBC Coverage
BBC Sport will be broadcasting all the action from both the men's, women's and mixed relay elite races at the World Triathlon Series event in Edmonton, Canada.
Saturday, 28 July
00:20-02:10 BST - Women's Elite Race, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
02:10-04:10 BST - Men's Elite Race, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
22:50-01:00 BST - Mixed Relay Race, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
If you miss the action, you can catch a full repeat of the men's and women's races on the Red Button from 9am on Saturday and the mixed relay from 9am on Sunday. BBC Two will be showing highlights from midday on Sunday, 29 July.
Get inspired: How to get into Triathlon
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other? If you answered yes to the previous two questions then triathlon is the sport for you!
The Olympic distances are a 1.5km swim, followed by a 40km cycle, rounded off with a 10km run. But don't feel daunted, it really is for everybody, as 63-year-old Grandma Sue Faulkner proved in 2015!
The sport has a range of distances and formats to cut your teeth on, and as long as your daily exercise includes all three disciplines, you can call yourself a triathlete with pride.
Find out more about getting involved in triathlon here.