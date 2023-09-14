Davis Cup: Great Britain v Switzerland - watch & follow text

Four nations received automatic qualification to the Finals group stage - last year's winners Canada, runners-up Australia and wildcards Italy and Spain.

They have been joined by 12 qualifiers - Chile, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Serbia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland and United States.

The nations have been divided into four groups of four. Group A plays in Bologna, Italy, Group B in Manchester, Group C in Valencia, Spain, and Group D in Split, Croatia.

Each tie features two singles matches and one in doubles. The top two in each group after the round-robin phase will move into the knockout phase.