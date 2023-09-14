Davis Cup: Great Britain v Switzerland - watch & follow text

Watch the remaining live matches on BBC iPlayer,
BBC Sport website & app from 13:00 BST
Great Britain v Switzerland - Friday 15th September
Great Britain v France – Sunday 17th September
Who’s in the GB squad?
BBC Sport
Team
captain Leon Smith has named a strong squad:
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray
British no.1 Cameron Norrie
World no.27 Dan Evans
ATP Doubles no.3 Neal Skupski
Rising star Jack Draper, who reached
the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time at this month’s US Open.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What is the format?
BBC Sport
Four nations received automatic qualification to the Finals group stage - last year's winners Canada, runners-up Australia and wildcards Italy and Spain.
They have been joined by 12 qualifiers - Chile, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Serbia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland and United States.
The nations have been divided into four groups of four. Group A plays in Bologna, Italy, Group B in Manchester, Group C in Valencia, Spain, and Group D in Split, Croatia.
Each tie features two singles matches and one in doubles. The top two in each group after the round-robin phase will move into the knockout phase.
The Davis Cup
BBC Sport
It’s
the Davis Cup Finals group stage this week – and you
can watch all of Great Britain’s matches live across BBC Sport.
GB, who won the tournament in 2015, will play round-robin
matches against Australia, Switzerland and France at the AO Arena in
Manchester. The top two nations in Group B will qualify for November's finals
in Malaga.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Davis Cup 2023: Evans beats de Minaur - best shots
BBC Sport
Watch the best shots from Dan Evans' victory over Alex de Minaur as Great Britain beat Australia in the Davis Cup at the AO Arena in Manchester.
Great Britain's Draper & Evans earn wins in Davis Cup
BBC Sport
Great Britain's bid to reach the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage started with a superb 2-1 victory over Australia as debutant Jack Draper and Dan Evans both won their singles matches.
Read more, Click here
How can I watch?
BBC iPlayer
Watch the remaining live matches on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 13:00 BST
Great Britain v Switzerland - Friday 15th September
Great Britain v France – Sunday 17th September
Who’s in the GB squad?
BBC Sport
Team captain Leon Smith has named a strong squad:
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray
British no.1 Cameron Norrie
World no.27 Dan Evans
ATP Doubles no.3 Neal Skupski
Rising star Jack Draper, who reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time at this month’s US Open.
What is the format?
BBC Sport
Four nations received automatic qualification to the Finals group stage - last year's winners Canada, runners-up Australia and wildcards Italy and Spain.
They have been joined by 12 qualifiers - Chile, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Serbia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland and United States.
The nations have been divided into four groups of four. Group A plays in Bologna, Italy, Group B in Manchester, Group C in Valencia, Spain, and Group D in Split, Croatia.
Each tie features two singles matches and one in doubles. The top two in each group after the round-robin phase will move into the knockout phase.
The Davis Cup
BBC Sport
It’s the Davis Cup Finals group stage this week – and you can watch all of Great Britain’s matches live across BBC Sport.
GB, who won the tournament in 2015, will play round-robin matches against Australia, Switzerland and France at the AO Arena in Manchester. The top two nations in Group B will qualify for November's finals in Malaga.