Leon Smith, Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Neal Skupski

Davis Cup: Great Britain v Switzerland - watch & follow text

  1. Davis Cup 2023: Evans beats de Minaur - best shots

    Video caption: Best shots from Evans' victory over De Minaur

    Watch the best shots from Dan Evans' victory over Alex de Minaur as Great Britain beat Australia in the Davis Cup at the AO Arena in Manchester.

  2. Great Britain's Draper & Evans earn wins in Davis Cup

    BBC Sport

    Video caption: Watch Draper's best shots against Australia

    Great Britain's bid to reach the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage started with a superb 2-1 victory over Australia as debutant Jack Draper and Dan Evans both won their singles matches.

  3. How can I watch?

    Watch the remaining live matches on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 13:00 BST

    Great Britain v Switzerland - Friday 15th September

    Great Britain v France – Sunday 17th September

  4. Who’s in the GB squad?

    Team captain Leon Smith has named a strong squad:

    Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray

    British no.1 Cameron Norrie

    World no.27 Dan Evans

    ATP Doubles no.3 Neal Skupski

    Rising star Jack Draper, who reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time at this month’s US Open.

    Jack Draper
  5. What is the format?

    Four nations received automatic qualification to the Finals group stage - last year's winners Canada, runners-up Australia and wildcards Italy and Spain.

    They have been joined by 12 qualifiers - Chile, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Serbia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland and United States.

    The nations have been divided into four groups of four. Group A plays in Bologna, Italy, Group B in Manchester, Group C in Valencia, Spain, and Group D in Split, Croatia.

    Each tie features two singles matches and one in doubles. The top two in each group after the round-robin phase will move into the knockout phase.

  6. The Davis Cup

    It’s the Davis Cup Finals group stage this week – and you can watch all of Great Britain’s matches live across BBC Sport.

    GB, who won the tournament in 2015, will play round-robin matches against Australia, Switzerland and France at the AO Arena in Manchester. The top two nations in Group B will qualify for November's finals in Malaga.

