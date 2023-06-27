Watch: Eastbourne - GB's Burrage, Dart & Gauff in action

Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage both gained excellent victories as the British duo reached the last 16 of the Eastbourne International.
Dart, 26, trailed 3-0 against China's Zhang Shuai but fought back to win 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 against an opponent 105 places above her in the world rankings.
Burrage, 24, lost the opening set in her match with world number 44 Lauren Davis before winning 4-6 6-4 6-3.
Dart recovered from a poor start and a mid-match dip in blustery conditions to set up a last-16 tie with either two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko. Kvitova and Ostapenko won titles on Sunday in Berlin and Birmingham, respectively.
"That was a rollercoaster and I'm happy to close it out," said Dart.
"I was not just playing my opponent, but playing myself at times. The conditions were really tough, the wind was going everywhere and it took a while to adapt to it."
Who should I look out for?
Seven of the world's top 10 women continue their preparations for Wimbledon at Eastbourne.
Big names playing at Devonshire Park include reigning Eastbourne champion Petra Kvitova and America's Coco Gauff.
Ons Jabeur and world number four Jessica Pegula also feature, while Britain's Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart have been given wildcards.
Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was set to compete but withdrew before her first-round match with illness.
How can I watch?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Wednesday, 28 June
13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Thursday, 29 June
13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Friday, 30 June
13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 1 July
12:15 - 14:15 - BBC One