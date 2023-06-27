Jodie Burrage of Great Britain in action during her women's singles match against Kamilla Rakhimova during Day One of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 24, 2023.

Watch: Eastbourne - GB's Burrage, Dart & Gauff in action

Scores, results & order of play

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Dart and Burrage record big wins

    Jodie Burrage of Great Britain looks on against Lauren Davis of United States in the Women's Singles First Round match during Day Three of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 26, 2023 in Eastbourne, England.
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage both gained excellent victories as the British duo reached the last 16 of the Eastbourne International.

    Dart, 26, trailed 3-0 against China's Zhang Shuai but fought back to win 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 against an opponent 105 places above her in the world rankings.

    Burrage, 24, lost the opening set in her match with world number 44 Lauren Davis before winning 4-6 6-4 6-3.

    Dart recovered from a poor start and a mid-match dip in blustery conditions to set up a last-16 tie with either two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko. Kvitova and Ostapenko won titles on Sunday in Berlin and Birmingham, respectively.

    "That was a rollercoaster and I'm happy to close it out," said Dart.

    "I was not just playing my opponent, but playing myself at times. The conditions were really tough, the wind was going everywhere and it took a while to adapt to it."

    Read more here

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Who should I look out for?

    General overview of Eastbourne court
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Seven of the world's top 10 women continue their preparations for Wimbledon at Eastbourne.

    Big names playing at Devonshire Park include reigning Eastbourne champion Petra Kvitova and America's Coco Gauff.

    Ons Jabeur and world number four Jessica Pegula also feature, while Britain's Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart have been given wildcards.

    Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was set to compete but withdrew before her first-round match with illness.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How can I watch?

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Wednesday, 28 June

    13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Thursday, 29 June

    13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Friday, 30 June

    13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 1 July

    12:15 - 14:15 - BBC One

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top