Watch: Eastbourne - GB's Broady, Choinski & China's Zhang in action

Seven of the world's top 10 women continue their preparations for Wimbledon at Eastbourne. Big names playing at Devonshire Park include reigning Eastbourne champion Petra Kvitova and America's Coco Gauff. Ons Jabeur and world number four Jessica Pegula also feature, while Britain's Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart have been given wildcards. Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was set to compete but withdrew before her first-round match with illness.
Who should I look out for?
How can I watch?
BBC iPlayer
Tuesday, 27 June
13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Wednesday, 28 June
13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Thursday, 29 June
13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Friday, 30 June
13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 1 July
12:15 - 14:15 - BBC One