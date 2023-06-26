Jan Choinski of Great Britain in action

Watch: Eastbourne - GB's Broady, Choinski & China's Zhang in action

Scores, results & order of play

All times stated are UK

  1. Who should I look out for?

    A general view inside the court as Harriet Dart of Great Britain serves against Zhang Shuai of China in the Women's Singles First Round match.
    Seven of the world's top 10 women continue their preparations for Wimbledon at Eastbourne.

    Big names playing at Devonshire Park include reigning Eastbourne champion Petra Kvitova and America's Coco Gauff.

    Ons Jabeur and world number four Jessica Pegula also feature, while Britain's Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart have been given wildcards.

    Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was set to compete but withdrew before her first-round match with illness.

  2. How can I watch?

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Tuesday, 27 June

    13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Wednesday, 28 June

    13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Thursday, 29 June

    13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Friday, 30 June

    13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 1 July

    12:15 - 14:15 - BBC One

