Watch: Nottingham Open - GB's Murray v Grenier

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Britain's Heather Watson moved into the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open.

Watson, 31, is ranked 195th in the world but gained an excellent 6-4 6-4 victory over Germany's Tatjana Maria, the world number 66.

Liam Broady and Arthur Fery lost in their men's singles last-16 ties.

A minute's silence was held on Centre Court at the start of Wednesday's play after three people were killed and another three injured in attacks in Nottingham earlier this week.

Two 19-year-old students and a man in his 50s were stabbed to death in the city centre on Tuesday morning.

Read more here