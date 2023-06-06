Watch: Surbiton Trophy - GB's Dart in action on Centre Court

Video content Video caption: Surbiton Trophy: Andy Murray beats Chung Hyeon on grass court return Surbiton Trophy: Andy Murray beats Chung Hyeon on grass court return

Matches will be streamed from 5 June from 11:00 BST on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app and the BBC Red Button.

Andy Murray is playing in the Surbiton Trophy, the first grass-court tournament of the season - and you can watch it live on the BBC.

Murray, who reached the semi-finals at Surbiton last year, skipped the French Open to prepare for Wimbledon.

Murray beat Hyeon Chung in the first round and faces China's Bu Xunchaokete on Wednesday 7 June.

Britons Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage, Katie Swan & Katie Boulter all won their first matches and have progressed to the next round.

Compatriots Dan Evans & Ryan Peniston also won their first matches to progress in this year's tournament, whilst Liam Broady was knocked out by Canada's Gabriel Diallo.

Last year's Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria is the highest-ranked player in the women's competition.

The BBC also has live coverage of the grass-court events at Birmingham and Nottingham, as well as Queen's and Eastbourne. There will also be comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon across the BBC from 3 to 16 July.