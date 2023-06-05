Watch: Surbiton Trophy - GB's Evans, Broady & Whitehouse in action

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

A new BBC documentary series - Gods of Tennis - takes viewers back to the 1970s and 1980s to explore how a generation of megastars truly put the sport on the map.

Over the course of two decades, players such as Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova became tennis' first major celebrities.

Tracy Austin, who won the US Open in 1979 aged just 16, remembers Borg being treated by fans as if he were one of the Beatles.

Commercial success followed, and some players used their increased profile to help drive social change.

Austin describes Ashe and King as "incredible champions" but adds what they did off the court was "probably bigger".

Across three hour-long episodes, Gods of Tennis speaks to the players who were there.

