Watch: Nottingham Open - GB's Peniston & Fery in action

Andy Murray has taken a wildcard entry for the Nottingham Open to continue his grass-court preparations for Wimbledon.

The former world number one joins British number two Dan Evans in the field for the Challenger event.

Murray has opted to play in Nottingham instead of Stuttgart to cut down on travel but also because the surface is similar to both Queen's and Wimbledon.

BBC Sport brings you live coverage of the event from Monday as Evans bids to retain the men's title.

World number 25 Evans also accepted a wildcard to the Challenger event as he seeks to find his best form before heading to SW19 in July.

Evans, who lost in the second round of the Surbiton Trophy,is the highest ranked player in the event.

He is joined by fellow Britons Liam Broady and Jan Choinski as well as Murray, who has reached the final at Surbiton this week.

World number eight Maria Sakkari of Greece headlines the WTA event in Nottingham.

World number 19 Magda Linette of Poland, who reached the semi-finals at this year's Australian Open, also plays.

Former Nottingham champion Donna Vekic, the world number 22, is another player to watch.

British number one Emma Raducanu will not be there followingsurgery on her hands and ankle.