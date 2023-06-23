Queens Tennis Club

Watch Queen's: Alex de Minaur & Alcaraz in action

  1. Watch: Best shots

    Watch some of the best shots as British number one Cameron Norrie's run at Queen's ends with a disappointing straight sets quarter-final defeat by American Sebastian Korda.

    Queen's: Sebastian Korda knocks out Cameron Norrie - best shots
  2. What happened in the quarter-finals

    British number one Cameron Norrie's run at Queen's ended with a disappointing 6-4 7-6 (7-1) quarter-final defeat by American Sebastian Korda.

    TKorda will face top seed Carlos Alcaraz who defeated Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-4.

    Second seed Holger Rune of Denmark will face Alex de Minaur in the other singles semi-final after overcoming Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 7-5 in a match spiced up when the Italian smashed an overhead straight at him.

    Australian De Minaur, who beat Andy Murray in his opening match, defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 6-4 4-6 6-4.

  3. How to get into tennis

    BBC Sport

    How do I start?

    • There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Getting going is pretty easy, whether you're starting out or coming back to the game, there's a level to suit everyone.
    • Thousands of clubs and park courts around the country can provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
    • Once you're feeling confident, there is a Local Tennis League system to get involved with near you. There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
    • If you've been inspired by Emma LTA Youthis a fun entry point for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too, with an accredited coach.
    • If you need a different introduction to tennis, there are some fun routes to try, including Walking Tennis, Padel, Tennis Xpress, and Pair & Play, specifically for women.
