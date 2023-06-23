Watch Queen's: Alex de Minaur & Alcaraz in action

British number one Cameron Norrie's run at Queen's ended with a disappointing 6-4 7-6 (7-1) quarter-final defeat by American Sebastian Korda.

TKorda will face top seed Carlos Alcaraz who defeated Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-4.

Second seed Holger Rune of Denmark will face Alex de Minaur in the other singles semi-final after overcoming Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 7-5 in a match spiced up when the Italian smashed an overhead straight at him.

Australian De Minaur, who beat Andy Murray in his opening match, defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 6-4 4-6 6-4.