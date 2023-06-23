Watch Queen's: Alex de Minaur & Alcaraz in action

Watch some of the best shots as British number one Cameron Norrie's run at Queen's ends with a disappointing straight sets quarter-final defeat by American Sebastian Korda.
What happened in the quarter-finals
British number one Cameron Norrie's run at Queen's ended with a disappointing 6-4 7-6 (7-1) quarter-final defeat by American Sebastian Korda.
TKorda will face top seed Carlos Alcaraz who defeated Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-4.
Second seed Holger Rune of Denmark will face Alex de Minaur in the other singles semi-final after overcoming Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 7-5 in a match spiced up when the Italian smashed an overhead straight at him.
Australian De Minaur, who beat Andy Murray in his opening match, defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 6-4 4-6 6-4.
How to get into tennis
BBC Sport
How do I start?
There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Getting going is pretty easy, whether you're starting out or coming back to the game, there's a level to suit everyone.
Thousands of clubs and park courts around the country can provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
Once you're feeling confident, there is a Local Tennis League system to get involved with near you. There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
If you've been inspired by Emma LTA Youthis a fun entry point for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too, with an accredited coach.
If you need a different introduction to tennis, there are some fun routes to try, including Walking Tennis, Padel, Tennis Xpress, and Pair & Play, specifically for women.
