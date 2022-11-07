Watch: Billie Jean King Cup - Kazakhstan v Great Britain

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

British No. 2 Harriet Dart leads Great Britain after reaching the 2021 Wimbledon mixed doubles final. Meanwhile, teammate Heather Watson looks to make history and enter the Top 5 most wins for GB at the tournament. One more victory would see her equal Sue Barker’s record of 31 wins. Katie Boulter chases another win after already achieving six single titles and four doubles on the ITF Women’s Circuit.

Emma Raducanu, current British No. 1 was meant to be part of the squad but had to pull out due to injury.