Heather Watson of Great Britain

Watch: Billie Jean King Cup - Kazakhstan v Great Britain

  1. What is the Billie Jean King Cup?

    BBC Sport

    Billie Jean King in action in 1973
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It is the world’s largest women’s international team sports competition held annually. It launched in 1963 to celebrate the International Tennis Federation’s 50th anniversary and is named after the American former world No. 1 tennis star, Billie Jean King.

  2. Who to look out for?

    BBC Sport

    Alicia Barnett, Olivia Nicholls , Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter at the welcome reception of The Billie Jean King Cup
    Copyright: Getty Images

    British No. 2 Harriet Dart leads Great Britain after reaching the 2021 Wimbledon mixed doubles final. Meanwhile, teammate Heather Watson looks to make history and enter the Top 5 most wins for GB at the tournament. One more victory would see her equal Sue Barker’s record of 31 wins. Katie Boulter chases another win after already achieving six single titles and four doubles on the ITF Women’s Circuit.

    Emma Raducanu, current British No. 1 was meant to be part of the squad but had to pull out due to injury.

  3. How to watch the Billie Jean King Cup

    BBC iPlayer

    The Billie Jean King Cup takes place in Glasgow from November 8 to 13 and you can watch every GB group match, the Semi Finals and the Final on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app.

    You can also catch-up on the action for up to 30 days via BBC iPlayer.

    Tuesday, 8 November

    16:00-22:00: Kazakhstan v Great Britain – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

    Thursday, 10 November

    16:00-22:00: Spain v Great Britain – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 12 November

    10:00-16:00: Semi-final 1 – BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

    16:00-22:00: Semi-final 2 – BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

    Thursday, 10 November

    14:00-20:00: Final – BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

    All times listed in GMT

  4. How to get into tennis

    BBC Sport

    Video caption: 'Tennis saved my life'

    With over 20,000 tennis courts across the UK, finding one won’t be a challenge. Most clubs provide racquets and balls if you’d like to test the waters before investing in your own but once you’re ready, there is a Local Tennis League system you can sign up for. There are over a hundred leagues of all levels so you’ll quickly find the best one for you.

    Tennis is a non-impact sport which improves bone-density, stamina and flexibility. On top of that, it is also extremely social and has mental health benefits too.

    If you’re looking for somewhere to start, you can try a Tennis Xpress course or a Pair & Play session, specifically for women.

