Watch: Surbiton Trophy - day four

Andy Murray has kickstarted his grass-court season at Surbiton in preparation for Wimbledon.

The dual Wimbledon champion hasn’t played the Challenger Tour since he was 17.

Fellow Brit 21-year-old Jack Draper is amongst the starting line-up and he makes his Surbiton debut. The youngster will be hunting for his fifth Challenger title of the 2022 season.

America’s Sam Querrey is tipped as one-to-watch following a good record on grass with being a former victor at Queen’s and a finalist of both Eastbourne and Nottingham.

Dan Evans became the first British male to win the men’s single title at Surbiton in 2019. However, he is missing from this year’s starters, alongside Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who contested the French Open.