Watch: Nottingham Open - Sakkari, Dart & Riske in action

The Nottingham Open, held between 4 and 12 June, is a grass-court tournament on the Challenger Cup circuit.

Former champions include Great Britain's Johanna Konta and Dan Evans, former world number one Ashleigh Barty, and Nick Kyrgios.

Britons Emma Raducanu, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Evans will all be in action at Nottingham Tennis Centre this week.