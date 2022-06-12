Watch: Birmingham Classic - Martic, Dart & Garcia in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Birmingham Classic is one of two WTA 250 events played in the UK during the month of June.

It’s a grass court tournament used by many of the top players on the WTA tour as a warm-up event leading up to Wimbledon, at the end of the month.

The tournament is played at the Edgbaston Priory Club, which is one of the oldest tennis clubs in England.

With a total of 16 top 50 players scheduled to be action, the 2022 Rothesay Classic vows to be an unforgettable affair.

And for the first time in Birmingham Classic history, the city will play host to the Birmingham Wheelchair Tennis Classic.

An exciting new tournament brimming with British talent as the world No.3, Andy Lapthorne, leads the British charge alongside Antony Cotterilland James Shaw.