Watch: Battle of the Brits - doubles action before Murray v Evans

After last years event was cancelled due to Covid, the Murray brothers will both be in action in the final tennis tournament of the year as Scotland take on England in the Battle of the Brits at the P & J Live Arena in Aberdeen.
Andy Murray will be up against Jack Draper in one of two singles matches on Wednesday, before a double session on Thursday concludes with the brothers playing doubles for what may be the final time.
Celebrity captains Ally McCoist (former Scotland footballer and now commentator) and Ian Holloway (football manager) will be in charge of the teams.
How can I watch Battle of the Brits?
All times are GMT and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage from BBC Sport is available across the two days of the Battle of the Brits tournament on BBC iPlayer the BBC Sport app and website.
Thursday, 22 December
1235 - 1615: Day two (session one) - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website and app
1805 - 2245: Day two (session two) - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website and app
How to get into Tennis
BBC Sport
Sport EnglandCopyright: Sport England
There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Getting going is pretty easy, whether you're starting out or coming back to the game, there's a level to suit everyone.
Thousands of clubs and park courts around the country can provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
Once you're feeling confident, there is a Local Tennis League system to get involved with near you. There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
If you've been inspired by Emma Raducanu LTA Youth is a fun entry point for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too, with an accredited coach.
If you need a different introduction to tennis, there are some fun routes to try, including Walking Tennis, Padel, Tennis Xpress, andPair & Play, specifically for women.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Sport EnglandCopyright: Sport England
'I got Andy an Arsenal shirt for Christmas!'
What is the Battle of the Brits tournament?
After last years event was cancelled due to Covid, the Murray brothers will both be in action in the final tennis tournament of the year as Scotland take on England in the Battle of the Brits at the P & J Live Arena in Aberdeen.
Andy Murray will be up against Jack Draper in one of two singles matches on Wednesday, before a double session on Thursday concludes with the brothers playing doubles for what may be the final time.
Celebrity captains Ally McCoist (former Scotland footballer and now commentator) and Ian Holloway (football manager) will be in charge of the teams.
How can I watch Battle of the Brits?
All times are GMT and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage from BBC Sport is available across the two days of the Battle of the Brits tournament on BBC iPlayer the BBC Sport app and website.
Thursday, 22 December
1235 - 1615: Day two (session one) - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website and app
1805 - 2245: Day two (session two) - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website and app
How to get into Tennis
BBC Sport
There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Getting going is pretty easy, whether you're starting out or coming back to the game, there's a level to suit everyone.
Thousands of clubs and park courts around the country can provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
Once you're feeling confident, there is a Local Tennis League system to get involved with near you. There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
If you've been inspired by Emma Raducanu LTA Youth is a fun entry point for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too, with an accredited coach.
If you need a different introduction to tennis, there are some fun routes to try, including Walking Tennis, Padel, Tennis Xpress, andPair & Play, specifically for women.