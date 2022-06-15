Watch: Queen's - de Minaur, Draper & Cilic in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Often nicknamed ‘the Wimbledon warm-up,’ Queen’s Club Championships takes place from June 13-19, finishing eight days before the main draw at Wimbledon begins.

There are 32 players in the main draw with eight seeds, as well as doubles and wheelchair singles competitions.

The Championships will be headlined by several top British stars in 2022.

But the most successful player in the history of the tournament, three-time major champion Andy Murray, has withdrawn from Queen’s Club due to injury. He is hoping to be fit for Wimbledon.

Reigning champion Matteo Berrettini will have the chance to defend his title.

And Casper Ruud, who went all the way at the 2022 French Open before losing to the inspired Rafael Nadal in the final, will also be among the names taking part this year.