Watch: GB's Jones v Rincon - Court seven

Live Reporting

Harry Poole, Michael Emons and Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Sam Smith

    Former British number one on BBC TV

    There is a ruthlessness about how Barty has approached this encounter.

  2. 'It's been the best week of my life'

    You can watch that interview with Emma Raducanu in full below:

    Video content

    Video caption: 'It's been the best week of my life' - Raducanu
  3. Post update

    Katie Falkingham

    BBC Sport at Wimbledon

    It's a real serene, calm atmosphere on Centre at the moment, even though Ash Barty is now a double break up. This one could be over quite quickly.

    Seems I spoke too soon. Someone seems to be having a good sing high up in the stands during the change of ends.

  4. Barty breaks

    *Barty 4-1 Tomljanovic

    The world number one is off to a flyer.

    Barty has a double break in the first set.

  5. Post update

    Annabel Croft

    Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    Bartty is controlling a lot of these points. Really moving the ball around the court, using its full geometry.

    That's just breathtaking footwork around the ball, and that's quite a resigned look from Tomljanovic.

  6. Break points Barty

    Barty 3-1 Tomljanovic*

    Massive problems for Tomljanovic here.

    Barty nails an unreturnable forehand down the line for 0-30 and Tomljanovic hits wide to hand over three break points.

  7. 'My Instagram account locked me out - they thought I was a robot'

    Video content

    Video caption: 'It's been the best week of my life' - Raducanu

    And here's some more from 18-year-old Emma Raducanu: "I've had the best time of my life all this week, it has been incredible. I've never felt support like that and I'm so grateful for every single person that cheered me on and all the messages I received on social media. I would like to thank everyone who supported me.

    "My Instagram account locked me out, they thought I was a robot [because of the number of people suddenly following her] so we're trying to fix that. We've done a great job me and my team and I've not spent much time on my phone. We've done everything we can to get ready for the matches and all my team have done a great job in supporting me.

    "The whole experience is new for me so to have a team like that to get behind me has been great for me. I saw my mum and dad in the crowd and have spoken to them to assure them I'm fine and I will see them later on tonight."

    She appears in the interview wearing an England shirt and is asked how the Three Lions will get on against Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday. She replies: "I will be at home for sure watching the game, just kicking back at home for a few days, enjoy the game and it's coming home. England 2-1."

  8. Barty holds

    Barty 3-1 Tomljanovic*

    Tomljanovic is left rooted to the spot as Barty whips in a sensational forehand winner before she goes on to claim back-to-back holds to love at the start of this match.

    The world number one has settled in very quickly.

  9. 'It has been the best week of my life'

    Raducanu added: "It's a great learning experience for me and a great step forward and hopefully next time I will be better prepared.

    "To play on Court One in front of that many fans, I'm so grateful for the opportunity and I thank the All England Club and the LTA for giving me that opportunity - it has been the best week of my life.

    "It was a new experience to play under the roof with lights, it was late. Both of us had a few nerves at the start but we started to play our way in. At 4-4 I had a couple of break points, the crowd was amazing, they were completely behind me and I'm so grateful.

    "I was prepared to go out there whatever time of day I was required to. I was so excited, I don't find a problem with that at all [the late start]. To have the opportunity to go on Court One was something I appreciated and relished so that was no problem."

  10. Post update

    Annabel Croft

    Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    Tomljanovic is going to have to beware of that forehand - has a lot of height on it, and spin and travels away from the opponent.

  11. Barty breaks

    *Barty 2-1 Tomljanovic

    Things start to heat up on Centre Court, as Ashleigh Barty applies some early pressure with two break points.

    Tomljanovic saves one, but Barty executes a cross-court forehand to claim an early breakthrough.

  12. 'I found it hard to regulate my breathing'

    Britain's Emma Raducanu has been talking to the BBC about her last-16 match last night, when she had to withdraw because of breathing difficulties.

    She told Sue Barker: "I'm doing well and feeling a lot better this morning, just glad to recover quickly. On Court One the atmosphere was again incredible to play in front of and I'm very disappointed I couldn't finish the match.

    "I really wanted to compete and try my best but the medical advice was to pull out and I followed it as I thought their advice was the best.

    "I found it hard to regulate my breathing and it made it tough for me to keep my composure and breathing in check. At the beginning of the second set was when I was struggling with it the most and I called the trainer.

    "I don't know what caused it, I think it was a combination of everything that has gone on behind the scenes and the accumulation of the excitement and the buzz."

  13. Post update

    In the meantime, let's check in with the superstar that is Emma Raducanu.

  14. Barty holds

    Barty 1-1 Tomljanovic*

    A very casual start on Centre Court, as Ashleigh Barty responds to her compatriot's opening service game with a hold to love of her own.

    It's all quite calm so far...

  15. Tomljanovic holds

    *Barty 0-1 Tomljanovic

    The coolest of starts by Ajla Tomljanovic in her first ever Grand Slam quarter-final.

    She holds to love against the world number one.

  16. Barty needs more power

    Billie Jean King

    Six-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV

    I always feel Barty needs a little more power and I think she knows it.

    It is the one question at the back of my mind.

  17. 'Barty in the land of the giants'

    Tracy Austin

    Two-time Grand Slam champion on BBC TV

    She's 5'5" in the land of giants.

    She is so fluid with the serve. She can draw her opponents in, she can finish points at the net.

    She has the game to excel at that surface but the one stroke she can improve - and it is strange to say for a world number 1- is her two-handed backhand.

  18. Post update

    Barty v Tomljanovic

    Katie Falkingham

    BBC Sport at Wimbledon

    A warm applause as the Aussie duo Ash Barty and Ajla Tomljanovic walk onto court.

    It's the first time they have faced each other and is the first all-Australian quarter-final at a Grand Slam since Evonne Goolagong beat Wendy Turnbull on her way to the 1980 Wimbledon title.

  19. 'It's one of my dreams to win this tournament' - Barty

    World number one Ashleigh Barty has been talking to BBC Sport, and said: "In the bubble we're just doing what we can do. I'm a bookworm and talking on Facetime with my nieces and nephews, morning and night - on a different schedule with them.

    "There are always a lot of Aussies in the UK - you don't have to go too far to hear the accent. I love being in the UK.

    "It means a lot to be in the quarter-finals. I put in the work with my team and this is one of my dreams to win this tournament.

    "Also the sun comes up the next day no matter what happens with the tournament and it's about fun."

  20. 'Kerber is a contender'

    Billie Jean King

    Six-time Wimbledon champion on BBC TV

    Angelique Kerber is the only one left in the draw who has won Wimbledon.

    When I saw she was seeded 25 having won three Grand Slams I was surprised but she must be up there as a contender who can win it.

    She has a lower centre of gravity and that helps on grass.

