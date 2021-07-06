Watch: GB's Jones v Rincon - Court seven

Video content Video caption: 'It's been the best week of my life' - Raducanu 'It's been the best week of my life' - Raducanu

And here's some more from 18-year-old Emma Raducanu: "I've had the best time of my life all this week, it has been incredible. I've never felt support like that and I'm so grateful for every single person that cheered me on and all the messages I received on social media. I would like to thank everyone who supported me.

"My Instagram account locked me out, they thought I was a robot [because of the number of people suddenly following her] so we're trying to fix that. We've done a great job me and my team and I've not spent much time on my phone. We've done everything we can to get ready for the matches and all my team have done a great job in supporting me.

"The whole experience is new for me so to have a team like that to get behind me has been great for me. I saw my mum and dad in the crowd and have spoken to them to assure them I'm fine and I will see them later on tonight."

She appears in the interview wearing an England shirt and is asked how the Three Lions will get on against Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday. She replies: "I will be at home for sure watching the game, just kicking back at home for a few days, enjoy the game and it's coming home. England 2-1."