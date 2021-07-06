Watch: Zaytseva v Radivojevic - Court 15

The 18-year-old was trailing 4-6 0-3 to Ajla Tomljanovic when she called on a trainer. She left the court to receive further treatment, but it was soon announced she would not be returning.
Tomljanovic will face fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals. Later on Monday, Wimbledon confirmed that Raducanu retired from the match because of "difficulty breathing".
"I am really sorry for her, I wish we could have finished it. I am wishing her all the best," Tomljanovic said.
Raducanu, who was ranked 338th in the world before the tournament, had lost a tight first set and it was early in the second when she started to show signs that all was not well, frequently putting a hand to her stomach and showing hints of breathlessness.
When Tomljanovic went 3-0 up, Raducanu called on a trainer at the change of ends, with a second medic soon following and appearing to listen to her chest.
They quickly took her off court, and after only a few minutes, it was announced Raducanu was not fit to continue.
It has been a tournament Britain's Emma Raducanu, 18, will never forget, but it came to an end for her yesterday...
Watch the best bits from Wimbledon's Manic Monday including wins for the top seeds, a crowd catch and an epic match on Centre Court.
Women's singles' draw
These are the four women's quarter-finals and we are still on course for the number one (Ashleigh Barty) and number two seeds (Aryna Sabalenka) to meet in the final, although the other six players will have something to say about that.
Michael Emons
'Your performances have inspired so many'
And this was a lovely tweet put out by the LTA, praising Emma Raducanu's tournament...
Katie Falkingham
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Today's schedule
But we will definitely be having play under the roofs of Centre Court and Court One and this is how the day looks.
Thanks for joining us
Hello and welcome along to BBC Sport's coverage of day eight of Wimbledon 2021 and as always we've got you covered across tv, radio and online.
We start on BBC Two at 12:30 BST and it's a wet start to the day with no play currently going on on the outside courts.
Manic Monday lived up to its name with some thrilling matches, high drama and a late finish.
It's quarter-finals day today in the women's singles, with world number one Ashleigh Barty among those still left in.
But there are no Britons remaining in either the men's or women's singles after 18-year-old Emma Raducanu's life-changing tournament came to an end at the fourth-round phase.