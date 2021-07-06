Watch: Zaytseva v Radivojevic - Court 15

AFP Copyright: AFP Emma Raducanu retires from fourth-round match Image caption: Emma Raducanu retires from fourth-round match

British wildcard Emma Raducanu retired from her Wimbledon fourth-round match after suffering breathing difficulties as her dream debut came to a heartbreaking end.

The 18-year-old was trailing 4-6 0-3 to Ajla Tomljanovic when she called on a trainer. She left the court to receive further treatment, but it was soon announced she would not be returning.

Tomljanovic will face fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals. Later on Monday, Wimbledon confirmed that Raducanu retired from the match because of "difficulty breathing".

"I am really sorry for her, I wish we could have finished it. I am wishing her all the best," Tomljanovic said.

Raducanu, who was ranked 338th in the world before the tournament, had lost a tight first set and it was early in the second when she started to show signs that all was not well, frequently putting a hand to her stomach and showing hints of breathlessness.

When Tomljanovic went 3-0 up, Raducanu called on a trainer at the change of ends, with a second medic soon following and appearing to listen to her chest.

They quickly took her off court, and after only a few minutes, it was announced Raducanu was not fit to continue.