Watch: Nottingham Open quarter-finals - Konta, Boulter & Stojanovic in action

The Nottingham Open takes place at the Nottingham Tennis Centre from 6-13 June.

It is a key warm-up event for the eagerly anticipated Wimbledon, which begins on 28 June.

There is a fantastic display of talent with Britain’s Johanna Konta and Heather Watson in action and hoping to bounce back from their early exits in the French Open.

Elsewhere, the 2017 champion Donna Vekic will also be taking part, as one of the three players ranked in the world’s top 50 to be competing in the competition.