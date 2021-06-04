Watch: Nottingham Open

The Nottingham\nOpen takes place at the Nottingham Tennis Centre from 6-13 June. It is a key\nwarm-up event for the eagerly anticipated Wimbledon, which begins on 28 June. There is a\nfantastic display of talent with five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams\ntaking to the courts for the first time in this competition. Britain’s\nJohanna Konta and Heather Watson will also be in the action and hoping to\nbounce back from their early exits in the French Open. Elsewhere, the\n2017 champion Donna Vekic will also be taking part, as one of the 13 players\nranked in the world’s top 50 who have entered the competition.
How can I watch the Nottingham Open?
You can watch all of the tennis action live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button & on the BBC Sport mobile app.
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Sunday 6 June
11:55 BST - 17:00 BST : BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app.
How to get into Tennis
Like watching Wimbledon? Well why not get involved and ditch the strawberries and cream for hitting a yellow ball yourself!
There’s a type of tennis for everyone, whether you’re a complete novice, a low-key pro, looking to get fit or just an activity for the whole family.
Tennis can also be adapted for different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any court and the LTA caters for those with learning disabilities, deaf and visually impaired tennis.
It could not be simpler to get involved either, with 20,000 tennis courts placed across the United Kingdom, inside and outside, you don’t even need to rely on the British weather.
Or find a tennis Local Tennis League near you that offer players of all levels and abilities the chance to play.
You can find more information on how to get into tennis here.