Watch: Nottingham Open

The Nottingham Open takes place at the Nottingham Tennis Centre from 6-13 June.

It is a key warm-up event for the eagerly anticipated Wimbledon, which begins on 28 June.

There is a fantastic display of talent with five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams taking to the courts for the first time in this competition.

Britain’s Johanna Konta and Heather Watson will also be in the action and hoping to bounce back from their early exits in the French Open.

Elsewhere, the 2017 champion Donna Vekic will also be taking part, as one of the 13 players ranked in the world’s top 50 who have entered the competition.