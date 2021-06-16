Watch: Birmingham Classic - Jabeur, Mladenovic & Ostapenko in action

Like watching Wimbledon? Well why not get involved and ditch the strawberries and cream for hitting a yellow ball yourself! There’s a type of tennis for everyone, whether you’re a complete novice, a low-key pro, looking to get fit or just an activity for the whole family. Tennis can also be adapted for different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any court and the LTA caters for those with learning disabilities, deaf and visually impaired tennis. It could not be simpler to get involved either, with 20,000 tennis courts placed across the United Kingdom, inside and outside, you don’t even need to rely on the British weather. Or find a tennis Local Tennis League near you that offer players of all levels and abilities the chance to play. You can find more information on how to get into tennis here .